Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner Seemingly Take Situationship to ‘Seriously Serious’ After Popping Out At Premiere Of ‘Basketball Wives,’ Season 12

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner, a duo that’s been flirting with full-on relationship status since 2022, might be making it official—for real this time.

Source: Allen Berezovsky

The two were spotted recently at the Season 12 premiere of Basketball Wives, and let’s just say…they weren’t exactly hiding from the cameras. Matching energy, cozy vibes, and a “we came together and we leaving together” kind of look? Yeah, that’s a hard launch if we’ve ever seen one.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner’s Romance Reportedly Started Back In 2022

But let’s back up a bit, because this slow-burn romance has been brewing for a minute. Gates first gave Brittany her flowers on the track “Super General,” where he name-dropped her like a proud man with no shame in his pen game. Then he really made it known by casting her as the leading lady in his “Bad For Me” video.

Fast forward to last month, and the two were still giving us moments. In a now-viral Instagram clip, Gates was riding shotgun while Renner drove, vibing out to Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain” like a ’90s romcom montage. Kevin turned the camera on Brittany, reached for her hand, and the two burst into laughter like two high school sweethearts ditching last period.

He captioned it:

“I hope this makes somebody smile today, bae u kno im goofy #Amilio #Alhamdulillah #LoveThisForMe”

And Brittany isn’t keeping it low-key either. She posted a steamy set of black-and-white romantic shots with the caption:

“When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way 🦅♥️🤲”

But of course, the internet never lets people love in peace. Commenters immediately began dissecting the relationship. One follower accused Brittany of being in it for the money, and Kevin wasn’t having it. He clapped back with:

“All I have is the little that God bless me with.”

Now with the new season of Basketball Wives premiering Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET, the couple showing up together might be more than just a date night—it might be a soft rollout for something more public. You know how reality shows go…one premiere today, a confession couch cameo tomorrow? Since Distractify reports that the “2 Phones” rapper’s estranged wife, Dreka Gates, called it quits in November 2024, Kevin and Brittany seem more locked in than ever.

So, what do we think? Is this just a long-running fling with great lighting and even better captions? Or are Kevin and Brittany really on their grown folks “this could be the one” wave?

Let us know in the comments. And yes, we will be tuning in to see what other surprises Season 12 might bring. 🍿