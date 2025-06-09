Cardi B Fires Back At Critics Who Question Her Pen In ASCAP Acceptance Speech: ‘It’s Not About Ego, It’s About Impact’

Cardi B isn’t denying that her songs are a group effort, but she’s firing back at critics who think that’s a demerit on her career.

On Sunday, June 8, the rapper was presented with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. During her acceptance speech, the former Love & Hip Hop star emphasized the idea that creative collaboration is a good thing and not something to be criticized.

Looking absolutely stunning while accepting her award, the Bronx native utilized this moment on stage to fire back at long-standing criticism over her songwriting, clarifying that teamwork doesn’t override authenticity.

“I hate that, I hate the idea that if you don’t write every line on your own that it makes what you have to say not real,” she said during her speech. “Music is a collaboration it has always been. The biggest hits, the greatest records come from teamwork. They come from sharing experiences, energy, pain and joy. It’s not about ego, it’s about impact and I love my team.” Cardi continued, “I write, I co-write, I rewrite. I speak to what’s true to me. My pen, my mind, my feelings are in every verse and in every hook and I respect every writer who brings their magic to the table. This award is not just for me. It’s for the culture, for every writer who help shape it and make us do something. Let’s keep pushing our pens and the power that comes with it.”

This clarification from Cardi comes amid ongoing backlash from sticklers who believe rappers should write every single bar on their own. This argument is especially prevalent since Cardi is in the midst of divorcing her estranged husband, Offset, who some fans have theorized is responsible for her best bars.

While some fans praised the Bronx native for her honesty, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that social media was full of fans who didn’t wanna hear anything about collaboration when it comes to writing raps. When her acceptance speech was posted to X, some folks in the replies weren’t willing to meet Cardi in the middle.

“Let’s stop tryna rewrite what it has historically been,” one fan began. “You’re a rapper. You rap, YOUR raps. Your experiences. Your life. YOUR TRUTH. Stop with the bulls**t. You have writers. You shouldn’t be winning an award for the ASCAP. Simple.”

Another fan claimed, “This is embarrassing to the culture.”

At the end of the day, ASCAP—the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers—is standing by their choice for the award, according to AllHipHop. Chairman Paul Williams applauded Cardi B for “redefining and challenging the norms for women” in Hip-Hop and called her “unapologetic authenticity and talent” a force in the culture.