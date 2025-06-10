Ice-T & Raising Cane’s Steep The Perfect Partnership For National Iced Tea Day

What better way to celebrate National Iced Tea Day than with Ice-T himself?

Source: Raising Cane’s

The rapper and Law & Order: SVU star stopped by Raising Cane’s flagship store in Times Square to kick off National Iced Tea Day with a bang. The star started his appearance by taking to the streets of New York City to hand out Cane’s signature iced tea to fans before getting behind the counter and “spilling the tea” for supporters online.

The star made a point of telling the crowd at the restaurant that he only drinks sweet tea, not being shy about his strong stance against the unsweetened kind. While speaking to BOSSIP at the event about what his signature drink would be—a la Arnold Palmer or Shirley Temple—the rapper didn’t get fancy with his answer, saying if a drink was named after Ice-T (other than Iced Tea), it would be grape Kool-Aid.

No stranger to the chicken fingers giant, the rap icon previously partnered with Raising Cane’s to celebrate National Iced Tea Day in 2022 and 2024, during which he surprised fans by serving up the freshly-brewed beverage with a side of his signature swagger.

“Cane’s iced tea is ‘The Official Iced Tea of Ice T,’ and I’m ‘Sweet T’ today!” Ice T said during a press conference at this year’s event. “It was a great day when Cane’s asked me to be an ambassador because you have to be a certain level of connected to be able to work with a brand like Cane’s—this is me all day, chicken and iced tea. Last year, when Cane’s did the standees and people were stealing them, that was good. If I could have tea with anyone today, it’d be with Chris from Law & Order because he’s crazy like me!”

Source: Raising Cane’s

The rapper-turned-TV-star continued, “Cane’s works with cool people like Flavor Flav and Snoop, which shows that the brand is hip. With restaurants, what you sell has to be good, but the energy of the room is what brings people back and the Crew here are so nice. It’s all about how you treat people.”

The star was also asked to share a personal fact that his fans might not already know about him, which prompted him to admit that a lot of folks in the younger generation don’t even know his history as a rapper.

“Right now, if you told kids I’m a rapper, they get confused,” said Ice-T. “I met a young girl who said she’s been watching me her whole life, but was surprised to know I do music.”

Caniac Club members can celebrate National Iced Tea Day all day long on Tuesday, June 10, being granted a FREE 22 oz. iced tea at Raising Cane’s locations nationwide. The offer will load to Caniac Club accounts automatically and is redeemable by swiping the Caniac Club Card or scanning the QR code within the Raising Cane’s mobile app. Customers can become a part of the Caniac Club by visiting their local restaurant and requesting a Club Card. Customers must be registered members by June 9 in order to redeem this offer.