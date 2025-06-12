Waka Flocka, Keke Wyatt & SWV’s LeLee Lyons Join ‘Deb’s House’ As Celeb Guest Judges On Season 2 Of Hit We TV Series [Exclusive]

Deb’s House season 2 will premiere in August to We TV, with three familiar faces helping Ms. Deb find fresh talent. BOSSIP can confirm that Deb’s son, Waka Flocka Flame, songstress Keke Wyatt, and SWV’s LeLee Lyons are onboard for season 2 as guest judges.

According to an official press release, the three will use their musical prowess to help mentor and evaluate the rising singers selected to move into Deb’s House, guiding them through the pressures and pitfalls of the industry as they compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become Deb’s next R&B protégé.

Season 2 of Deb’s House promises even more soul, sweat and stunning breakthroughs as the contestants take on intense vocal challenges, emotional transformations and the ever-looming threat of elimination—all under the watchful eye of music royalty.

A sneak peek shows the guest judges in action as they comb through top-tier R&B singers to see who’s worthy of making music magic with Ms. Deb.

Created and executive produced by Deb Antney for Tag Multimedia and Rasheed J. Daniel for TeamSheed Productions, the series continues to push the envelope in discovering authentic talent. Vanessa Phillips serves as co-executive producer. We TV’s executive production team includes Angela Molloy (SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted), LeAnn Scrimmager (Manager, Development & Original Production, Unscripted), and Sean Charles (Manager, Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted).

