Bossip Video

Today, June 14, We tv brings the series premiere of its brand-new music competition series, Deb’s House and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

This new series of six, one-hour episodes, follows music mogul Deb Antney, mother to Waka Flocka Flame, as she searches for the next female rap superstar.

A press release reports that in Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney who originally managed Nicki Minaj, identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé.

Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.”

Play

Deb’s House Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere, we see Deb, TT Torrez, and L. Londell giving props to a female rapper whose confidence is through the roof.

Dubbing herself the “queen of self-love”, the emcee tells the trio about her humble beginnings.

“Growing up I went through domestic abuse, I went through verbal abuse, physical abuse, I used to be that girl that didn’t have no self-love,” she says. “You have to love yourself, I speak on my pain, my story, right now I’m really walking in my purpose and my soul is fed. That’s why I’m the queen of self-love.”

Londell likes what he sees and gives her props for not being real and moving with integrity with her rap journey. Deb however has some constructive criticism for the rapper and urges her to get rid of her “anger” in her raps.

“I think it’s just because I want it the most and I’m the one, not the two,” says the queen of self-love. “Prove it to us,” responds Deb. Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Deb’s House premieres Friday, June 14 on WE tv and ALLBLK.