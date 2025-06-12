Celebrity

More Must-See Tweets From Tyler Perry's 'Straw' Premiere

Taraji And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day: MORE Must-See Tweets, Memes & More From Tyler Perry's 'Straw' Premiere

Published on June 12, 2025

One thing about Tyler Perry, he’s going to put Taraji THROUGH IT in a movie-of-the-moment that’s sure to trend across social media, like their latest collab, Straw, which debuted at No. 1 on Netflix.

Speaking directly to fans in a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, the Oscar-nominated actress thanked everyone for supporting the powerful film which continues to awe audiences.

“Y’all…whew. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for watching STRAW on @netflix. This one took me on a journey—deep, raw, real—and I’m so grateful it’s landing with you the way it landed with me. 💔❤️‍🔥

To everyone who cried, reflected, and felt something…I see you. I feel you. That’s why we do this.

STRAW is now #1 globally on Netflix—and that’s because of YOU. I love seeing your posts, comments, your outpouring of love. Keep watching. Keep sharing. And keep showing up for the stories that move us.

GOD GETS ALL OF THE GLORY!!! Love y’all. 🙏🏾✨”

Written and directed by Perry, Straw became the latest film from the project-churning mogul to hit No. 1 just days before the perfectly-timed rollout of the latest Madea film.

In Madea’s Destination Wedding, our favorite pistol-toting meemaw’s nephew Brian (also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson) are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany (Diamond White) is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht…and the wedding is in two weeks.

Always down for a good time, Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas where familial tensions and hilarity ensue because of course.

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be seated for Madea’s Destination Wedding? Tell us down below and peep MORE must-see tweets, memes, and more from Straw premiere weekend on the flip.

