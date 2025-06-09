Entertainment

Tyler Perry's 'Straw' Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix, Shatters Internet

If It Ain’t One Thing, It’s Another (And Another And Another)! Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix, Leaves Social Media Stressed Over Taraji In Distress

Published on June 9, 2025

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Straw asset

Source: Netflix

No one gets the Facebook aunties going like Tyler Perry who trended at #1 on Netflix with his latest Drama Straw—a heartstring-snatching series of unfortunate events that push struggling single mother Janiyah Wilkerson (Taraji P. Henson) beyond the brink on the absolute WORST day in the history of days.

Straw asset

Source: Netflix

In the film’s first 30 minutes, Janiyah’s world completely unravels after she’s fired, robbed, assaulted, and evicted while reeling from losing custody of her sickly daughter which leads to her spiraling into a bleak bank robbery scenario.

Check out the trailer below:

Caught at the center of a sticky hostage standoff with police, things go from worse to even worse as she suffers psychosis while working toward a resolution with Officer Raymond (Teyana Taylor) who empathizes with her situation.

It’s not until Janiyah finds comfort in kind bank manager, Nicole (Sherri Shepard), that she experiences genuine support in a life of endless stress and strife.

Straw asset

Source: Netflix

“She was a woman who felt unseen and unheard,” said Henson in an interview with Today. “These stories are important because those people exist and they need to see themselves and to know that they’re not alone,” Henson says, adding that she loves how much Perry “challenges” her as an actor.”

Directed by the project-churning Tyler Perry, Straw also stars Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, and the legendary Glynn Turman in an infuriating role that will likely get him cussed out in public.

As expected, the film reigned as the latest Tyler Perry production to debut at #1 on Netflix.

How you did you feel about Straw? Who did you hate more: Tessa or Richard the store manager? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Straw on the flip.

