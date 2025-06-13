The Original It Girl: Remembering Ananda Lewis

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Ananda Lewis, the beloved and trailblazing former Teen Summit and TRL host, died on June 11, 2025, after a brave battle with metastatic breast cancer, and BOSSIP is paying homage to the original It Girl.

The California-born media pioneer made her debut on BET‘s groundbreaking talk show, Teen Summit, in 1996, shortly after graduating magna cum laude from Howard University. Her beauty, combined with a love of our culture, unmatched charisma and a skilled hand at handling the unpredictability of live television, made Lewis one of the best in the game. But it was her heart, the rare ability to be an absolute professional while still making room for raw emotion, that made her a fan favorite.

More than just a pretty face, Lewis took on the task of sitting down with heavy hitters like former First Lady Hillary Clinton to discuss the real-life challenges faced by Black teenagers and made it look effortless. She was comfortably at home, whether she was advocating for safe sex or tackling heated debates on the effects of rap music on young people. No matter the moment, Lewis brought relatable cool-girl energy and authentic insight. Her commitment to advocacy didn’t end in front of the cameras, as she often used moments from her actual life to teach valuable lessons to others, including when she revealed her plan to remain abstinent for six months as a call-to-arms for other young women to rethink their relationship with sex.

“I made the decision for selfish reasons, but I’m going public here because I realized I might be able to help other girls, too,” she said. “I know the kind of drama that being sexually active brings to your life. I felt that if it was good for me to take a break, it might be good for other young girls, too. You see, I think I would be a whole different person if I hadn’t had sex so early. Everybody was saying, ‘Do it!’ but nobody ever said, ‘You don’t have to do it.’ I think hearing that would have made a huge difference in my life.”

In 1997, MTV recruited Lewis to help bring their shows, Total Request Live (TRL) and Hot Zone, new life. And she did just that. Fans and artists alike took to the former beauty pageant winner’s ability to make interviewing the biggest talent in the world feel like a conversation between two old friends. Lewis also continued her work as a voice for issues affecting young people by covering devastating moments like the Columbine High School massacre and the passing of her dear friend, Aaliyah. She quickly proved that no matter the name of the network, her presence as one of her generation’s foremost thought leaders, trendsetters and prominent voices was a necessity.

”In the past, our talent was sometimes just pretty people who could read cue cards,” Bob Kusbit, then MTV’s senior vice president for production told The New York Times in 1999 about Lewis. ”But when we brought Ananda to MTV, we decided we were going to do a lot more live television, and I was first and foremost interested in her ability to do live TV.”

In 2001, the consummate media maven debuted her very own talk show, The Ananda Lewis Show, just one day before the devastating attacks on the World Trade Center. Once again, people turned to Lewis for her ability to connect, console and provide one-of-a-kind commentary when it was needed the most. Though she would later express that she wasn’t ready to take on the duty of hosting her own show, she cemented herself in TV history as one of the only Black women to host a daytime talk program.

Lewis stepped away from the spotlight before becoming the host of The Insider in 2004 and frequently made appearances on popular TV shows before taking time away to focus on her personal life and a career in carpentry. In 2011, she welcomed her son, Langston, whom she called “the best thing I’ve ever done.” In 2020, Lewis revealed in an Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after refusing mammograms for fear of radiation exposure. She would later express her regret and urged other women to keep up with their screenings as “prevention is the real cure” for cancer. Still, the ever-cool, ever-transparent voice of a generation spoke candidly and left us with words to live by.

Source: Chris Farina / Getty

“We’re not meant to stay here forever. We come to this life, have experiences—and then we go,” she wrote in an essay for Essence in January. “Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live. I don’t want to spend one more minute than I have to suffering unnecessarily. That, for me, is not the quality of life I’m interested in. When it’s time for me to go, I want to be able to look back on my life and say, ‘I did that exactly how I wanted to.'”



Ananda Lewis was many things throughout her rich and abundant life—a mother, TV host, youth advocate, beauty queen and carpenter—but what was always apparent was that she was ours. More than a voice for the culture, she was a guardian of it. And today she’s left a silence that no other person can fill. Rest in peace to a true one of one.

