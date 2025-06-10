Celebrity

Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2025 BET Awards

Our Kinda Carryin’ On: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From The 2025 BET Awards

Published on June 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 26

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

A timeee was had at last night’s star-studded BET Awards show where Black Hollywood’s biggest stars (including the ever-elusive Kendrick!) came together for an epic night of hilarious shenanigans, powerhouse performances, and sheer nostalgia in La La Land.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the 5+ hour spectacle celebrated the 25th Anniversary of BET’s culture-shifting Awards show with an endless array of tributes by everybody from Andra Day paying tribute to Roberta Flack to Lucky Daye, Luke James, and Miles Canton giving Quincy Jones his flowers.

Other standout moments included Kendrick accepting the Album of the Year award, Jamie Foxx‘s hilarious moment with Stevie Wonder while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award for his impact on music, film, and culture, and the return of 106 & Park!

In the night’s buzziest performance, Kirk Franklin dazzled the crowd with his sanctified showmanship (and Godly gyrations) that took the whole entire internet to church.

Ascending star Doechii also made headlines by speaking out against the Trump Administration’s ‘ruthless attacks’ after winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she said to applause.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

What was your fave moment of the show? Did you make it all the way to end? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, viral videos, and more from this year’s impressively well-produced show on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre BET Awards GloRilla Jamie Foxx Kai Cenat Keke Palmer Kendrick Lamar Kevin Hart Kirk Franklin Mariah Carey Newsletter Teyana Taylor
More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close