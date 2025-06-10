Our Kinda Carryin’ On: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From The 2025 BET Awards

A timeee was had at last night’s star-studded BET Awards show where Black Hollywood’s biggest stars (including the ever-elusive Kendrick!) came together for an epic night of hilarious shenanigans, powerhouse performances, and sheer nostalgia in La La Land.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the 5+ hour spectacle celebrated the 25th Anniversary of BET’s culture-shifting Awards show with an endless array of tributes by everybody from Andra Day paying tribute to Roberta Flack to Lucky Daye, Luke James, and Miles Canton giving Quincy Jones his flowers.

Other standout moments included Kendrick accepting the Album of the Year award, Jamie Foxx‘s hilarious moment with Stevie Wonder while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award for his impact on music, film, and culture, and the return of 106 & Park!

In the night’s buzziest performance, Kirk Franklin dazzled the crowd with his sanctified showmanship (and Godly gyrations) that took the whole entire internet to church.

Ascending star Doechii also made headlines by speaking out against the Trump Administration’s ‘ruthless attacks’ after winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she said to applause. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

What was your fave moment of the show? Did you make it all the way to end? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, viral videos, and more from this year’s impressively well-produced show on the flip.