‘The Never Ever Mets’ Reunion Trailer: Things Are STILL Tense Between Ervin & Alicia

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets reunion airs this FRIDAY, and BOSSIP has your first look at the trailer!

A press release announced that the 10-episode series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, returned for its second season on Friday, April 4. Once again, seven couples who have been virtually dating, without ever meeting in person, will finally come face-to-face.

For three weeks, they lived together under one roof to see if their online love can survive in the real world. Did their relationships thrive, or did they crumble under the pressure of flirty activities, couples therapy, and, for some, the temptations of the “boom boom room?”

By the end, some will leave as a couple, while others will call it quits for good.

According to Deadline, season 1 was a major success, ranking as Friday night’s number one original series on ad-supported cable among key African American demos. It consistently saw double-digit audience growth and has been watched by nearly four million viewers to date.

The Never Ever Mets Reunion Trailer

In an exclusive trailer for Friday’s reunion, people’s feet are being held to the fire, and folks are seeking closure.

After spending six months apart, all seven couples come together one final time to sit down with host Ta’Rhonda Jones. They reflect on their experiences in the house and share how life outside has impacted their relationships, whether it brought them closer or pulled them apart.

In the trailer, it’s clear that things are still tense between Alicia and Ervin as Ervin greets her and she stays silent.

Take an exclusive look below!

Tune in to The Never Ever Mets reunion this Friday, June 20, at 8/7c on OWN!

