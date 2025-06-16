Celebrity

'The Never Ever Mets' Reunion Trailer [Exclusive]

‘The Never Ever Mets’ Reunion Trailer: Things Are STILL Tense Between Ervin & Alicia

The 'Never Ever Mets' reunion is on the way and it features recaps of breakups, "boom boomin'" and two people who STILL can't get on the same page.

Published on June 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets reunion airs this FRIDAY, and BOSSIP has your first look at the trailer!

The Never Ever Mets
Source: The Never Ever Mets

A press release announced that the 10-episode series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, returned for its second season on Friday, April 4. Once again, seven couples who have been virtually dating, without ever meeting in person, will finally come face-to-face.

For three weeks, they lived together under one roof to see if their online love can survive in the real world. Did their relationships thrive, or did they crumble under the pressure of flirty activities, couples therapy, and, for some, the temptations of the “boom boom room?”

By the end, some will leave as a couple, while others will call it quits for good.

According to Deadline, season 1 was a major success, ranking as Friday night’s number one original series on ad-supported cable among key African American demos. It consistently saw double-digit audience growth and has been watched by nearly four million viewers to date.

The Never Ever Mets Reunion Trailer

In an exclusive trailer for Friday’s reunion, people’s feet are being held to the fire, and folks are seeking closure.

The Never Ever Mets
Source: The Never Ever Mets / OWN

After spending six months apart, all seven couples come together one final time to sit down with host Ta’Rhonda Jones. They reflect on their experiences in the house and share how life outside has impacted their relationships, whether it brought them closer or pulled them apart.

In the trailer, it’s clear that things are still tense between Alicia and Ervin as Ervin greets her and she stays silent.

The Never Ever Mets
Source: The Never Ever Mets / OWN
The Never Ever Mets
Source: The Never Ever Mets / OWN

Take an exclusive look below!

Tune in to The Never Ever Mets reunion this Friday, June 20, at 8/7c on OWN!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News Video

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel

Cam'ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He's No Longer On Harlem's Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again—Baby No. 4 On The Way!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jeezy Assets

All Roads Lead To The Desert: Jeezy Announces Las Vegas Residency & New 'Still Snowin' Project

Global Grind

Chris Brown’s NSFW 'Legs In The Air' Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole Has Fans Losing Their Minds

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

2022 InvestFest

Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close