Chrisette Michele Reveals ‘Severe’ Autism Diagnosis: ‘My Life And Its Challenges Finally Make Sense’

Singer Chrisette Michele just revealed that she was recently diagnosed with autism.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Grammy Award winning artist posted photos of herself to Instagram along with a caption that revealed she only just recently found out that she was on the spectrum.

“I just learned I’m autistic,” the 42-year-old wrote. “Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘Severely.'”

Michele went on to explain why she has been relatively quiet on social media recently.

“I’ve been outside,” she continued. “Singing…but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time (the irony). Just…coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in. My life and its challenges finally make sense. So so much sense. Autistic. Would you get a load of that…I’ll talk more soon. Just wanted to say hi…from stage side.”

Fans flooded Chrisette’s comments section to thank her for sharing such a vulnerable diagnosis, with other self-proclaimed “neurodivergent babes” insisting this is the first step to a more liberating life.

“More understanding = More growth! You’re such an awesome person,” one supporter commented. Another added, “As a fellow neurodivedgent who was diagnosed last November, the grief and then immediate liberation from realizing I’ve been living for the comfort of others to mask knowing something was different inside. Whewwww, the shedding of the mask felt immediate. We are free 🤍🤍🤍”

The “Blame It On Me” singer is on tour this summer in addition to hosting her own podcast. In recent years, Michele has been somewhat out of the spotlight since she faced backlash for performing at Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration. While she attempted to defend her decision to perform, she was dropped by her label and experienced a personal crisis, including a miscarriage and struggles with depression and addiction. She described feeling abandoned by her community and contemplated ending her life. However, she found healing through her faith, prayer and music, crediting her connection with God for helping her survive.

“People ask me how I’m so positive after all I’ve been thru….. When you’re laying in bed naked, next to a bottle of Bacardi and Xanex. When you wear pajamas Morning and night. When you don’t pick up the phone for weeks, months. When you’re afraid to look at social media,” she wrote at the time. “I know I’ve sown positive seeds. I know,” she continued. “I’ve lifted people. I know I’ve been a part of community activations and black empowerment. When a community sticks its middle finger up at you and completely forgets everything you’ve ever done, you’re worthless…You’ve just spent ten years kicking your own ass to be there for everyone and suddenly no one is there for you? I don’t need to be here….And when you’ve drank so much you can’t see clearly. And when your speech is so slurred you just stop speaking. You hope you don’t wake up. Thing is. I know God. He was kind enough to soften the blow. I promise you, I felt Him cover me like a blanket.”

Admitting that her own family “disowned” her because of the performance, Michele still said there was “no hesitation” when it came to accepting the invite to perform during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. She did admit, however, that she was “confused” about Trump’s campaign rhetoric.