Here’s What Happened When Angela Simmons Confirmed Her Breakup With Devoted DM Whisperer, Yo Gotti

“I wouldn’t have chose it, but it was what was best,” said Simmons who confirmed she ended the relationship. “I could have probably been in and out of like four or five other relationships. People would have never known and gotten my feelings hurt or not or whatever. And I just wouldn’t speak on it because some stuff is just better left unsaid.”

She also discussed what happens in relationships when men “fantasize” about a perceived version of her based on reality television, referring to Yo Gotti publicly revealing his “crush” on Simmons in his 2016 hit, “Down in the DM.”

“Then you get in a relationship with me and you’re like, ‘Oh, I thought you were like this,'” Simmons explained to Martinez. “I’m like, ‘Bro, that was five seconds of my life.’ This is who I am.”

The breakup bomb comes nearly a month after Simmons sparked breakup rumors by posting an IG Story about only wanting things in life that return the same energy back to her, according to reports from Vibe.

At the time, she wrote, “I want what wants me in life. In all areas. What flows FLOWS. What goes GOES.”

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny if Angela taking shots at Gotti but it’s safe to say she was, in fact, taking aim at her now-ex Yo Gotti in that post.

