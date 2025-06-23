‘This Was Harassment’: Outrage Ensues After Philly Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man After Provoking

A disturbing video out of Philadelphia has sparked widespread outrage after a Black man named Daron was violently tased and arrested by a Philadelphia Police Officer. The incident was captured by Daron’s girlfriend, @_callme_charlie, and posted to Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

In the video, an officer reportedly identified by @Callme_Charlie as Chris O’Donnell, approaches the couple in Germantown and instructs Daron to exit the street. Daron can be seen backing toward the sidewalk while asserting, “Stop touching me.” Moments later, the officer tases him after he is backed into the sidewalk, despite no signs of a threat.

You can hear bystanders to the incident shout in disagreement to the officer’s actions, shouting, “He didn’t do anything.”

Street-Level Harassment Caught on Camera

The footage shows the officer continuing to advance on Daron even after he complies. What began as a simple instruction escalated into a physical confrontation that ended with a taser, a fist fight, an arrest, and yet another instance of Black people being criminalized for existing in public space.

“This wasn’t policing,” @_callme_charlie captioned. “This was harassment.”

Reposted by platforms like the Neighborhood Talk, the video spread quickly across social media. According to their coverage, Daron was not under investigation and did not appear to be violating any law when the encounter began.

Officer Named, Public Accountability Demanded

In multiple posts, @_callme_charlie identified Officer O’Donnell by name and tagged the Philadelphia Police Department, urging them to take action.

“This man showed zero self-control, abused his power, and escalated a situation that never needed force,” she wrote.

She added that Daron, “a Black man who wasn’t under investigation, posed no threat, and knew his rights,” was “physically antagonized and falsely accused of assault by an officer clearly on a power trip.”

The incident is also gaining traction on TikTok.

Every Black Man in Philly Isn’t a Threat

The viral clip has reignited conversations about race, policing, and the dangers of law enforcement overreach in Black communities. @_callme_charlie shared:

“Every Black man in Philly aren’t threats and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a criminal. They’re fathers, sons, employees—who know their rights. Violating them can’t keep happening.”

She also criticized police department hiring practices, calling out the dangers of deploying officers with no ties to the communities they patrol.

“You’re hiring suburban cops and dropping them into communities they don’t understand—and they respond with fear, force, and disrespect.”

Aftermath and Legal Steps

Following the incident, @_callme_charlie shared an update that Daron had been released the next morning. He has retained legal counsel and is pursuing appropriate legal action.

“Daron is currently under a great deal of physical and emotional stress,” she wrote. “I’m doing everything I can to support him as he begins to heal from this traumatic and unnecessary ordeal.”

As of now, the Philadelphia Police Department has not released a statement addressing Officer O’Donnell’s actions. But the public isn’t waiting quietly. Social media users have flooded the department’s page, calling for accountability and demanding a transparent investigation.

According to the Neighborhood Talk, outrage over the video has fueled a growing call for reform, with hashtags like #Justice, #PoliceAccountability, and #KnowYourRights leading the conversation.

BOSSIP will continue to follow this developing story as Daron’s family prepares for legal recourse and the public waits to see if real accountability will be served.