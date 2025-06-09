The Most Memorable BET Awards Moments
Remember The Time: Celebrate 25 Years Of The BET Awards With The Biggest, Blackest & Boldest Moments
It’s been 25 years since the first BET Awards aired on the network, and we’re taking a look back at 15 of the best moments from culture’s biggest night ahead of tonight’s ceremony.
Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, this year’s show promises laughs, surprises, and nonstop energy as Hollywood heavyweights take home well-deserved honors, including Kendrick Lamar, who’s leading the pack with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.”
As previously reported, the BET Experience, presented by SheaMoisture, kicked off at the Los Angeles Convention Center June 7-8. And now, the main event is finally here, complete with a nostalgic tribute to 106 & Park as beloved former hosts AJ Calloway, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J reunite live on stage.
Ahead of tonight’s festivities, we’re throwing it back to the most jaw-dropping, meme-worthy and culture-shifting moments from the past 25 years of the BET Awards.
Check out our top BET Awards moments below!
We’re kicking it off with Outkast bringing their undeniable Southern style to the very first ceremony with a performance of their hit “So Fresh, So Clean.” The legendary rap duo would make an appearance at the show again after becoming one of the only rap acts to take home Album of the Year at the Grammys in 2004. The pair performed songs from their legendary double feature Speakerboxx/The Love Below.
It’s hard to pick only one Kendrick Lamar BET Awards performance as the artist has taken the stage in some memorable ways since his first time in 2013; however, his performance of “Alright” is cemented in history. From the symbolism to the outright resistance, Kendrick brought it the way only he can. And he’s nominated for 10 awards at this year’s ceremony.
In 2006, Jamie Foxx took to the stage to perform songs from his sophomore album, Unpredictable, and no one knew what he had up his sleeve with Fantasia. The two vocalists delivered a powerhouse duet before ending with a kiss that got tongues wagging. The Oscar winner would return as a host for the show in 2009 and 2018. He’ll be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at this year’s ceremony.
This New Edition reunion performance featuring the cast of the The New Edition Story was a moment. Not only did it mark the beginning of the legendary group’s official return to the stage with its original members, it also marked one of the few times Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill have shared the stage together. Only BET could pull off that type of miracle.
Honey, Rick James and Teena Marie brought fire, desire and a whole lot of drama to this performance which makes it one of the most memorable. It was also the last time the two would share the stage together.
John Legend and Stevie Wonder sat down at those pianos and put on a show! These two musical masterminds singing each other’s hit songs will always be a moment to remember. Both of them are also on the list of artists who’ve performed the most at the BET Awards throughout the years.
The hold that B2K had over the millennial BET generation could truly be studied for years to come, and their performance at the 2004 ceremony was no different. From their high-flying entrances to nostalgic tracks, this is a throwback worth revisiting.
Mo’Nique hosting the BET Awards was truly a time! And few things are more iconic than her recreating Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” choreo with a stage full of curvy girls.
Patti LaBelle paying tribute to Prince. Really, what else is there to say? Come for the iconic rendition of “Purple Rain,” stay for Prince catching Patti’s shoe!
Baby, you truly had to be there to understand how huge it was for Usher to bring one of his biggest hits to the BET Awards stage and confirm his relationship with TLC’s Chili. It was his first performance, the ceremony’s inaugural year, and he had a U chain, a mic, and one chance to nail that handstand. And he did that. In 2024, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award as well as an all-woman tribute that received mixed reviews.
One performance that everyone can agree on was Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet recreating Usher and Beyoncé’s “Bad Girl” moment. Two of the new generation’s best talents combined to make this one of the show’s best moments in recent years.
It’s nearly impossible to pick only one Beyoncé performance on any list because of the iconic moment she always creates, but what she did in 2006 has yet to be topped. With rumors swirling that the two had tied the knot the night before (untrue), Bey and Jay-Z took to the stage together and brought the energy that only two of the world’s greatest artists could bring. From the big B’Day era curls to the infamous silver outfit, the floor choreography, and the all-woman band, Beyoncé delivered one of the best performances in music history.
Where them old school music fans at? In 2010, El DeBarge popped up at the BET Awards looking and sounding as fine as wine. He performed a medley of his hits and had all the aunties saying, “Y’all don’t know nothing about this!”.
There is only one Janet Damita Jo Jackson, and when she pulled up at the BET Awards she, once again, put everyone on notice. The Queen of Pop brought everything and then some to the stage that night.
There have been many must-see moments at the BET Awards over the years, but Michael Jackson showing up to pay tribute to the Godfather of Soul in 2003 is the most memorable of them all.
