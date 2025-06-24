BET+ Announces Return Of ‘American Gangster: Trap Queens’ Featuring Elite Empresses Of The Underground [Trailer Exclusive]

BET+ is bringing back the gripping true-crime series American Gangster: Trap Queens for the first half of its highly anticipated fourth season, and we’ve got your exclusive introduction (or reintroduction) to the nefarious underground empresses on the show.

Known for spotlighting the rise, fall, and often redemption of America’s most notorious women criminals, the hit series returns with five new episodes and even more jaw-dropping stories on July 10.

Narrated by rapper, actress, and radio personality Da Brat and featuring confessionals from Trick Daddy and Method Man, each episode follows the real-life journey of a “trap queen” who built an underground empire, often worth millions, before it all came crashing down.

According to an official press release, season 4 dives into the complex lives of 10 women who hustled hard, and defied the odds—and the law:

Felicia “Snoop” Pearson: “How her hair look, Mike?” It looks good to us, girl. From the violent streets of 1980s Baltimore, Pearson rose to power as a feared enforcer and drug queenpin. Her life story later inspired her iconic role on The Wire, but loyalty to old friends threatened to derail her second act.

Black Madam (Padge Windslowe): Rejected by her family after coming out as trans, Windslowe hustled her way to the top of Philly’s underground cosmetic scene. But her reign ended in tragedy when a fatal injection landed her in legal trouble.

Angela “Shay” Wright: By day, a schoolteacher, by night, a cocaine courier tied to BMF. Wright built a multimillion-dollar drug ring—until betrayal brought her empire to a halt.

Sharita Mathis: Fueled by the pressure to succeed, Mathis engineered a massive Medicaid fraud scheme using stolen identities. But a routine audit led to a federal investigation and the collapse of her empire.

Celeste Wells: Raised in 1950s Miami, Wells turned childhood trauma into a life of crime. From pickpocketing tourists to orchestrating jewelry heists and drug runs, her downfall came at the hands of a corrupt cop.

Kristell Miles: Hoping for a new start at an HBCU, Miles got pulled into the fast life with a local drug dealer. After hitting rock bottom, she reemerged as a powerful figure in Florida’s drug scene.

Starr Austin: Known for stealing luxury cars straight off Detroit lots, Austin made millions flipping Cadillacs through underground chop shops—until the heat got too intense.

Veronica Henderson: A former bank teller turned scam queen, Henderson masterminded a $20 million credit card fraud ring dubbed “The Approval Game.” Her empire unraveled when her own family turned her in.

Nelly Idowu: After relocating to Utah, Idowu built a global romance scam ring, laundering money across borders and using love as the bait in a high-stakes fraud scheme.

Regina Blackshear: Dubbed the “Queen of Furs,” Blackshear ran a multimillion-dollar black-market operation dealing luxury coats to celebs and athletes. Her luck ran out when she joined a high-risk jewelry heist crew.

The latest season continues the success of Trap Queens and expands BET+’s lineup of crime-focused originals. It also follows the buzz of the platform’s biopic, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, which premiered to widespread acclaim last year.

Season 4 of American Gangster: Trap Queens debuts July 10 exclusively on BET+.