Phaedra Parks Confirms #RHOA Season 16 Return!

Perennial People’s Champ Phaedra Parks Officially Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ For Season 16–‘You Called. I Answered’

Published on July 29, 2024

A Bravo star who bounced around from being a Married To Medicine cast member to a housewife is baaaack! Phaedra Parks announced Monday, July 29, that she’s reclaiming her peach and returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Grand Opening Of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Clinic West Hollywood

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The lawyer made the official announcement on Instagram with a photo of her exiting a private jet with a peach in hand amongst Louis Vuitton luggage.

“You called. I answered 🍑#RHOA #S16,” wrote Phaedra.

It’s unclear if Phaedra return in a full-time housewife capacity or star as a friend of the show. Deadline reports however that she’ll be pulling double duty on Bravo as season 11 of Married to Medicine recently wrapped.

Phaedra Parks’ Return Comes Amid Kenya Moore’s Exit

Phaedra’s return to the series comes nearly a month after the announcement that Kenya Moore would be exiting.

 

Kenya Moore

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

The former Miss USA left the show amid controversy for allegedly unveiling explicit pictures of new cast member Brittany Eady.

 

RHOA Season 16 Cast

Source: Hassan Richardson

There are conflicting reports however about whether she was fired or left of her own volition.

 

Several housewives contested Kenya’s departure including Drew Sidora who recently told Blavity that she believes Kenya deserves a second chance.

 

Marvin Sapp, Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Drew Sidora, Funny Marco & More at TV One's 'NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY' ATL Premiere

Source: Ambre Anderson, Willie Moore Jr. Marvin Sapp, Sheree Whitfield, Lisa W / TV One

“I am not happy about Kenya’s exit,” said Sidora. “I think it does impact our show. She brings a lot to our show. She’s legendary. She has a personality that shakes the table.”

She continued,

“And so I feel like Kenya does need to come back. I hope that she does. I hope they figure it out. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to be watching it with y’all and trying to figure it out also. So they haven’t really told us a lot. We’re just kind of waiting.”

Phaedra Parks Joins The Season 16 Cast That Includes Veteran Housewives & Newbies

With Kenya out and Phaedra in, the remaining ladies of #RHOA are Phaedra’s “Frick” Porsha Williams,

Phaedra Parks x Porsha Williams

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell, Brittany Eady, and Angela Oakley.

 

Will YOU be watching #RHOA now that Phaedra Parks’ return is confirmed?

 

Diddy x Donald Trump x 50 Cent

Trump Denies Plans To Pardon ‘Half-Innocent’ Diddy Over ‘Hostile’ Comments, 50 Cent Doubles Down On Donald’s Decision

