Let’s Try This Again…B. Simone Trolls Fans By Proving She’s Still Got Grocery Money Amid ‘Broke’ Backlash—’Let’s See If It Goes Through!’

During a recent appearance on her Let’s Try This Again podcast, the former Wild ‘N Out star broke down as she admitted that her personal finances aren’t what they used to be, causing her to be more budget-conscious than she was in the past.

Now she’s trolling people (and 9-5 workers in particular) about her situation by grocery shopping amid claims that she’s “broke.”

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

As previously reported, in the initial interview, B. Simone broke down. “There’s been so much financial…just, my finances,” she said, fighting back tears. “The budgeting—you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that.”

“We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M,’” she said. “And I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend.”

While some might think this confession is a sign of a slow career, Simone claims that the main reason for her tighter budget is that she’s been putting all of her money into the launch of a new venture: her upcoming LTTA app.

“Because I’ve invested in this app and this platform, I don’t have the liquid [resources],” the podcast host explained. “I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, but it’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

B. Simone crying over not being able to shop at Bloomingdale’s ruffled a lot of feathers, with a lot of fans criticizing the comedian for struggling to live like the majority of the world. In a post on X in response to the viral clip of the podcast, one user wrote, “I didn’t know it was heartbreaking to live like an average human being.”

Now, the polarizing personality is responding to all the backlash, posting a video poking fun at anyone who thinks she can’t afford the basics. Filming in the grocery store, Simone described the few ingredients she picked up, which came out to $24.14. As the cashier continues through the transaction, the Wild ‘N Out alum speaks to the camera and pretends to be nervous over whether or not her card will get declined.

“Let’s see if it goes through…let’s just see! Who knows? Let’s just see!”

Then, she taps her phone on the card reader to pay, breaking out in dance after seeing that the transaction went through.

Unsurprisingly, this video didn’t elicit a better reaction than the podcast, with many fans asking why she’s trolling people for calling her broke…when she’s the one who cried about her finances.

“How YOU gonna say something about your finances and cry and then try to troll us ???? 😭😂 Huhh?” one person asked.

Another added, “The only one that said she didn’t have money was HER.”

Moral of the story: Don’t cry about dwindling funds online if you’re gonna get upset over people calling you broke!