Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Steam Up The Screen In New Music Video

Well Dayum! Stunning Sweeties Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Lustfully Lock Lips In 'Bed Of Roses' Video

In case you had any doubt that Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor are really dating, the two are passionately kissing in the singer's new music video.

Published on June 27, 2025

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre cannot keep their hands off one another—and we’re here for seeing the stunning sweeties lustfully lock lips.

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

In the former’s new music video for “Bed of Roses,” Taylor and her heartthrob boyfriend, Aaron Pierre, show off some serious PDA. The entirety of the video features the pair cozied up together in different locations—from the block, to the beach, to the bed. In each and every location, the couple looks more and more enamored of one another, staring into each other’s eyes and planting dozens of kisses between embraces.

The visual was directed by Taylor and executive produced by Missy Elliott and Paul Thomas Anderson.

The song features Issa Rae, who opens the track with a monologue about reassuring a reluctant lover that he can let his guard down around her. That same sentiment is echoed throughout the song, with Teyana’s voice crooning: “You want it, you can have it / Don’t waste no time / You need it, I can please it / I want what’s mine.”

“Bed Of Roses” serves as the second single from Taylor’s upcoming album, Escape Room, which she announced earlier this month with another steamy video from her Pierre.

Teyana previously announced she would be walking away from music to work on her acting career, due in part to feeling unappreciated by her label. It looks like she couldn’t give up music completely, however, shocking fans with her album announcement.

Teyana and Aaron teased their relationship for months before they decided to officially confirm their romance.

The Harlem native and her London boy first sparked romance rumors when they were seen talking at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in February 2025. The next month, the pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together.

The now-couple continued flirting on social media for a few more months before she went public with their relationship on June 7, 2025. She made things official by taking to Instagram to share a picture of them together in honor of his 31st birthday.

Just a few days later, Aaron posted pictures with Teyana at his surprise birthday party, thanking her for the “beautiful day” she planned.

