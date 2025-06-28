Kendrick Lamar And SZA Prove The World Is Theirs As The Grand National Tour Banks Over $250M

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have banked over $250 million from their co-headlining grand national tour, making it the highest-grossing act of its kind. And they’re on pace to double up with the European and Latin American show dates kicking off on July 2.

The TDE work spouses are bringing in $11.1 million in ticket sales nightly. HipHopDX reports the dynamic duo ranks as the only co-headlining tour to cross the $200 million mark. Beyoncé and Jay-Z closely hold the second place slot with 2018’s On The Run Tour II, which brought a $198 million return to the Carter nest. However, Kendrick and SZA still have 16 more dates to go with a final earning of approximately $400 million before it’s all said and done.

No doubt, the success of this tour has hinged on the monster year in music that both Kendrick and SZA delivered in 2024, capped off by the pair’s Super Bowl Halftime performance in February. Their collaboration track “Luther” spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard charts. And Kung Fu Kenny’s half-time show has over 130 million views, second only to that of Rihanna’s.

SZA has used the tour to promote her new beauty line with pop-up experiences coinciding with show dates in different states. Kendrick surprised fans in New York and New Jersey by joining his label mate as she premiered her newest venture.

After strangling himself a goat and racking up 5 Grammys to show for it, Kendrick seems to be laying low…for now. SZA has hinted at a documentary in the works chronicling the behind-the-scenes of the tour. For now, the two will bring the party to Cologne, Germany, on July 2 before hitting London, Paris, and Australia. Their Latin American fans will also be treated to five nights across different cities before the tour ends in December.