SZA’s Sensational Season: Super Bowl, Sold-Out Shows & Her New Beauty Brand

Published on March 23, 2025

Y’all, if there’s one thing SZA is gonna do, it’s EAT. And baby, 2025 is shaping up to be a full-course meal for the “Snooze” songstress.

SZA performs at Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

She kicked off the year with a legendary Super Bowl halftime performance alongside none other than Kendrick Lamar, had us all losing our minds when she announced she’s hitting the road with K. Dot for the “Grand National Tour,” then walked away with not one, but TWO Grammys. And just when we thought she was done? Sis said, “Hold my lip liner,” and unveiled her own beauty line, Not Beauty, available exclusively on tour. Oh, and let’s not forget, she’s also out here teasing a possible collab with Taylor Swift.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

SZA recently sat down with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show and spilled all the tea about her upcoming beauty venture.

“People ask about my lip combo all the time. And I am a yapper, right? I’m like a certified yapper, I’m always talking, I’m always singing and I felt like I needed something that lasted so long,” she said. “It all came out of necessity. So I pretty much just designed my own formula.”

The Not Beauty lineup includes lip glosses, creams, liners, stains, and more, but don’t expect to see it on Sephora shelves anytime soon—this collection is strictly for the fans pulling up to her Grand National Tour pop-up activations.

As for the name? SZA keeps it real: she doesn’t see herself as some beauty guru; she just wanted to create products that WORK.

“It’ll also branch into maybe Not Farming, Not Furniture, whatever need I see. If I see an armchair that I feel like I can design this better, I’m going to make an armchair,” she said.

Not SZA plotting on a home goods empire too?! Sis is playing chess, not checkers.

Of course, we gotta talk about the K. Dot effect. Touring with Kendrick Lamar is a major move, and SZA admitted she’s been soaking up all the game. “I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she shared. “One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.” Kendrick out here giving masterclass-level advice for FREE, where can we sign up?!

And THEN, Jennifer Hudson got SZA to dish on her new Grammy Awards bestie, Taylor Swift. We already knew these two were friendly, but SZA just might be stepping into Swiftie territory soon. “Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,’” she said. SZA went on to reveal she mentioned the idea of writing together, and Taylor was with it! “I love her storytelling. She was open to it.”

A SZA x Taylor collab? OH, we are READY. If 2025 keeps up this same energy, SZA might just take over the whole damn year. Stay tuned, because something tells us she’s not done shaking things up just yet!

