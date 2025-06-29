Supreme Court Sides With Trump In Limiting Nationwide Injunctions On Ending Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump what he’s now calling a “GIANT WIN” on Friday, June 27—but here’s what actually went down, what it means for your rights, and why the birthright citizenship battle isn’t over yet.

Source: MEHMET ESER / Getty

According to NPR, the high court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines to limit the ability of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions—those are broad legal blocks that prevent government policies from taking effect across the entire country. The case specifically centered around Trump’s controversial executive order that aims to deny automatic U.S. citizenship to babies born to undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders.

Let’s be clear: this was a procedural ruling. The Hill reports the Supreme Court did not decide whether Trump’s birthright citizenship order is constitutional. Instead, the justices said the lower courts went too far by issuing universal injunctions that froze the order in every state—even the ones that didn’t sue.

What’s the Order About?

Back in January, Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office declaring that not all children born on U.S. soil are automatically citizens—a stance that directly contradicts the 14th Amendment, which states:

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

That clause, ratified in 1866, was designed to undo the Dred Scott decision, which had denied Black Americans citizenship rights. And for over 150 years, it’s been widely interpreted to mean if you’re born in the U.S., you’re a U.S. citizen—no exceptions.

NPR reports that three federal judges initially blocked Trump’s order, issuing nationwide injunctions. But on Friday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the conservative majority, said those types of universal blocks likely “exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts.”

Translation? Judges can still protect people who sue the government—but they can’t stop a federal policy from rolling out everywhere just because a few states object.

Where Does the Order Stand Now?

According to The Hill, the Supreme Court’s ruling means Trump’s policy can go into effect in states that didn’t sue, but must remain blocked for 30 days, giving legal teams time to prepare further challenges. So in places like California and New York, where Democratic leaders did file lawsuits, the executive order is still on pause.

But in Republican-led states? It’s open season for the Trump administration to begin crafting enforcement plans, pending the 30-day delay.

Trump and Bondi Gloat, Critics Warn of Fallout

The Hill reports that Trump immediately celebrated on Truth Social, boasting:

“Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard…It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who joined Trump at his White House press conference, added:

“The Supreme Court instructed district courts to STOP the endless barrage of nationwide injunctions.”

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting on behalf of the court’s liberal wing, warned that scaling back universal injunctions “disregards basic principles of equity as well as the long history of injunctive relief granted to nonparties.”

What This Means for You

Here’s why this matters—even if you’re not directly impacted by birthright citizenship. This ruling doesn’t just affect one immigration policy. It opens the door for presidents to push controversial executive orders without fearing that a single federal judge can freeze them everywhere.

That could apply to future fights over things like abortion rights, environmental rules, LGBTQ+ protections or voting access. Now, only the plaintiffs in a case get immediate protection. Everyone else? You’ll have to wait and see how it plays out in your state.

For everyday people, this means where you live now matters more than ever. The same policy could be blocked in one state but enforced just across the border.

What Happens Next?

Trump’s birthright citizenship order still faces major constitutional challenges, especially given the 14th Amendment’s long-established interpretation. But the Supreme Court’s move to limit judicial power sends a loud message: Don’t count on the courts to block federal overreach for everyone all at once.

So, while Trump may be celebrating, the legal and moral question of whether his order violates the Constitution is far from settled.

For now? The nation is watching the clock—30 days and counting.