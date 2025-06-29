Entertainment

Rihanna Reveals Baby Bump In Custom Chanel at 'Smurfs' Premiere

Bad Gal In Blue! Rihanna Blazes The ‘Smurfs’ Blue Carpet In Bold Chanel

Rihanna stuns in custom Chanel alongside A$AP Rocky at the "Smurfs" movie premiere, with her baby bump on designer display.

Published on June 29, 2025

Baby bump, but make it Chanel.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Smurfs - Global Premiere
Source: Photonews / Getty

Rihanna showed up and showed out at the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels on Saturday, June 28, and she brought A$AP Rocky and that pregnancy glow with her. The bad gal made the red carpet her personal runway, rocking a custom Chanel look like only she can. And yes, sis gave us bump realness while still looking like she stepped out of a fashion fever dream. If pregnancy had a face, it’d be Rihanna’s. No debate.

Her man, A$AP Rocky, was right by her side looking dapper in Louis Vuitton. One day, Ri’s front row at Rocky’s fashion show. The next day, he’s clapping it up at her movie premiere. It’s giving mutual obsession, and we love to see it.

Rihanna voices Smurfette in the new animated film, and she’s not just twirling through mushroom villages. This Smurfette is leading the squad on a mission in the real world to rescue Papa Smurf. That’s right, she’s blue, bold, and in charge. Ri’s got the vocals, the attitude, and the energy to make even the tiniest blue icon feel 10 feet tall.

Another plus is that we’re getting new music! Rih already dropped the dreamy track “Friend of Mine” in May, giving us a taste of the Smurfs soundtrack. So while we know everyone keeps begging for R9, just know sis stays busy blessing us with cinematic bops. One thing about Rihanna? She stays booked, busy and bumped up in mommy mode.

The couple’s been running through Europe like it’s a world tour. They returned to Paris Fashion Week on June 27 for Dior Homme’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Before that? They made waves at Cannes on May 19 for the premiere of Rocky’s film, Highest 2 Lowest. Just a casual summer of couture, red carpets and back-to-back slayage.

Rihanna and A$AP are in their prime power couple era, matching fly, making moves, and raising babies like royalty. And with Smurfs hitting theaters on July 18, the world is about to see Rihanna do what she does best: take over.

