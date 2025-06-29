Celebrity

'Girlfriends' Cast Reunites For Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty

My Girrrrlfriends! The Beloved Sitcom Cast Reunites For Pattern Commercial 25 Years After Show’s Debut

Tracee Ellis Ross gathered her "Girlfriends" castmates for Pattern's first ever commercial—and their adorable BTS video made the internet smile.

Published on June 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Arrivals
Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross tapped her Girlfriends castmates—Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White—for her Pattern Beauty brand’s first commercial.

The 60-second spot centers around Pattern’s “cocktail” of styling products and tools while spotlighting the beloved sitcom’s ever-perfect chemistry. It is the brand’s first TV commercial since its launch in 2019.

Spurred by the love for Ross’ signature curls, Pattern quickly became one of the most popular celebrity hair brands and is available in Macys, Ulta and Sephora. The release of the line’s own styling tools, including its award-winning hair steamer, only added to the popularity. But giving the people the Girlfriends reunion they’ve been begging for may just push Pattern over the edge.

“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community: We layer curl gels, creams, oils, and more to create a personalized formula that works best for our own hair,” Ellis Ross said. “Partnering with Child, a wildly talented director who is also a member of the Pattern community, was a delight. Child brought creativity, passion, and a singular point of view to our commercial. In this spot, we wanted to celebrate the styling rituals with our cast of various textures as well as reunite my Girlfriends to show the joy that lives in our shared hair moments.”

Of course, our queen Tracee blessed us with behind-the-scenes footage of the arrival of her castmates to the set of the commercial and there simply aren’t enough “awwww”s in the world to caption the moment. The foursome is seen screaming, clapping and embracing ahead of their time on-camera.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Tracee has played with our hearts. She brought her girls to the blackish universe for an episode back in 2019 where they played the roles of her character Bow’s old college roommates. They even recreated the iconic opening credits walk for the moment. Close enough!

The show’s creator, Mara Brock Akil, has repeatedly silenced any talks of a reboot or movie for the legions of Girlfriends fans who still feel slighted by the show’s abrupt ending; however, she understands why her sitcom is so beloved.

“What was unique about Girlfriends that was different than Sex and the City. Sex and the City was all about their dating relationships with a girl group to discuss it with,” Akil told Harper’s Bazaar. “I wanted to shift it to the chosen family of sisterhood and use Joan and Toni as my Carrie and Mr. Big. It was always about that—whether or not that relationship was ever going to make it, and then letting all the other ones wrap around it. [Black women] did not have any seat at the table on Sex and the City. And although I still really enjoyed the show, I didn’t see that as a rejection; I saw it as an opportunity.”

Well, whether we we’ll ever get to see Joan, Maya, Toni, and Lynn on our screens to tell their stories again or not, we’re always filled with joy to see Tracee, Golden, Jill and Persia.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

black tv shows For Your Viewing Pleasure Girlfriends Hair Care Newsletter Tracee Ellis Ross TV Shows

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Serayah and Tyler Lepley Ruth & Boaz Junket

Serayah And Tyler Lepley Talk 'Ruth & Boaz' Characters, Black Love & Putting A Spin On The Biblical Figures

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close