My Girrrrlfriends! The Beloved Sitcom Cast Reunites For Pattern Commercial 25 Years After Show’s Debut

Tracee Ellis Ross tapped her Girlfriends castmates—Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White—for her Pattern Beauty brand’s first commercial.

The 60-second spot centers around Pattern’s “cocktail” of styling products and tools while spotlighting the beloved sitcom’s ever-perfect chemistry. It is the brand’s first TV commercial since its launch in 2019.

Spurred by the love for Ross’ signature curls, Pattern quickly became one of the most popular celebrity hair brands and is available in Macys, Ulta and Sephora. The release of the line’s own styling tools, including its award-winning hair steamer, only added to the popularity. But giving the people the Girlfriends reunion they’ve been begging for may just push Pattern over the edge.

“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community: We layer curl gels, creams, oils, and more to create a personalized formula that works best for our own hair,” Ellis Ross said. “Partnering with Child, a wildly talented director who is also a member of the Pattern community, was a delight. Child brought creativity, passion, and a singular point of view to our commercial. In this spot, we wanted to celebrate the styling rituals with our cast of various textures as well as reunite my Girlfriends to show the joy that lives in our shared hair moments.”

Of course, our queen Tracee blessed us with behind-the-scenes footage of the arrival of her castmates to the set of the commercial and there simply aren’t enough “awwww”s in the world to caption the moment. The foursome is seen screaming, clapping and embracing ahead of their time on-camera.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Tracee has played with our hearts. She brought her girls to the blackish universe for an episode back in 2019 where they played the roles of her character Bow’s old college roommates. They even recreated the iconic opening credits walk for the moment. Close enough!

The show’s creator, Mara Brock Akil, has repeatedly silenced any talks of a reboot or movie for the legions of Girlfriends fans who still feel slighted by the show’s abrupt ending; however, she understands why her sitcom is so beloved.

“What was unique about Girlfriends that was different than Sex and the City. Sex and the City was all about their dating relationships with a girl group to discuss it with,” Akil told Harper’s Bazaar. “I wanted to shift it to the chosen family of sisterhood and use Joan and Toni as my Carrie and Mr. Big. It was always about that—whether or not that relationship was ever going to make it, and then letting all the other ones wrap around it. [Black women] did not have any seat at the table on Sex and the City. And although I still really enjoyed the show, I didn’t see that as a rejection; I saw it as an opportunity.”

Well, whether we we’ll ever get to see Joan, Maya, Toni, and Lynn on our screens to tell their stories again or not, we’re always filled with joy to see Tracee, Golden, Jill and Persia.