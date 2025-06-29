‘Somebody’s Getting Fired!’ Beyoncé’s Flying Cowboy Carter Car Malfunctions Mid-Air, Hometown Hoedown Comes To A Halt

Houston…Houston, we have a problem! Beyoncé narrowly escaped a disaster when her flying car made an emergency landing after malfunctioning mid-air during her Cowboy Carter concert in Houston.

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” star brought out all the stops on her new tour, which just returned from a European leg, but one of her show-stopping stunts took a horrifying turn on Saturday night. We’ve seen her take flight before on her Renaissance Tour ride with glittering horse, Reneigh, but this time she stepped up the horsepower. While Beyoncé took her classic convertible for a cruise in the sky, one side of the car dipped dangerously low while she was precariously perched on the back.

During a performance of “16 Carriages,” the rig unexpectedly started to tilt to one side. “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” she said while the music abruptly stopped.

For what seemed like an eternity, she continued to dangle in the air as the team rushed to fix everything behind the scenes. We’ve seen the record-breaking Grammy winner play off technical difficulties before, but never like this! The caption on one viral video by TikTok user @stillunjadeddd quoted one of those iconic moments from the 2010 I Am World Tour: “SOMEBODY GETTING FIRREDDDD!”

Still, the queen remained calm as she clutched her safety harness and looked at the crowd below her in the NRG Stadium. Beyoncé flashed a reassuring smile to her cheering fans and said, “Thank y’all for your patience.”

Now, that’s a true professional! Eventually, the car slowly lowered. Bey didn’t budge or stop smiling until the lights cut off once she was safely back on the ground. Following a brief exit, our favorite cowboy came back like she never left to finish out the song and the show.

Once all the drama was over, Bey laughed it off to the crowd, saying, “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me.” IKTR, queen!

She will return to NRG Stadium for the second night of her Houston stop, and we’re sure everyone will keep the “UP” in “Giddyup” for the rest of the Cowboy Carter Tour.

No reports have explained the cause of the malfunction, but we’re just relieved Beyoncé and all her fans were safe.