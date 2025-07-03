Bye, Bih: White Chicago Lifeguard Accused Of Murder Resigns From Park District Following Fatal Shooting

Source: Getty / Getty

Charles Leto, a lifeguard, stands accused of the murder of a 15-year-old Black child and the shooting of another at Douglass Park on the west side of Chicago. BOSSIP has been covering the infuriating case, and today there is an update on Leto’s position at the park.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Leto had been suspended without pay as a result of the shooting, in addition to being placed on the “do not hire” list to bar him from being employed in the future regardless of the outcome of his legal trial. The Chicago Park District was following protocol to have Leto permanently terminated, but he chose to resign ahead of being fired.

While Leto’s relief from duty is warranted, the people of the community have more demands that they want the district to implement ASAP. The Chi North Lawndale Chamber of Commerce launched a petition that they circulated at a local rally.

The petition demanded a public apology from the Chicago Park District, permanent security throughout the park, an audit and cultural competency improvement plan for park staff serving the Black community, and mandatory background checks for all park staff across Chicago. One would think that these things would go without saying, but here we are. A simple background check would have made it obvious that Leto should not be given a position of authority over anyone. In 2023, Leto shot a woman’s two dogs while she was taking out the trash at her home. Alderwoman Monique Scott spoke to this fatal error in judgment at the aforementioned community rally. “Everybody deserves to live, but we do not deserve to die by someone who is supposed to keep kids safe, and that is the Chicago Park District lifeguard,” Scott said. “In no way possible was he supposed to be allowed to work around our children.” If you live in the Chicago area and wish to pay your respects to Marjay Dotson, funeral services are open to the public and will be held on July 9 at 10 a.m. at Healing Temple Church of God in Christ. The address is 4941 W. Chicago Ave.

