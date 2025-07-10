Celebrity

‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Kyla Pratt Makes Her Debut As Angie

Published on July 10, 2025

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, July 11, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Kyla Pratt making her debut on the show.

Source: Chris Lowe

After Reg shoots Emmett, Nuck is on a manhunt, and he tracks down Hannibal for help in locating him. Nuck shows up at Hannibal’s house and meets his wife, Angie (Kyla Pratt), who clearly doesn’t play.

“You tough,” Nuck tells her.

“You should meet my sister,” Angie snaps back.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

Nuck warns Hannibal that he “could be next” if he refuses to help, and insists he’ll offer protection. Hannibal grows suspicious, sensing Nuck might be working with the police. He is, of course, correct, since Nuck is working with Detective Toussaint.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

“He’s gonna come looking for a place to stay soon, he might even wanna come stay on your couch—when he does, let him,” Nuck urges.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

But Angie shuts it down immediately.

“Nah, f**k that, he can’t stay here,” she says.

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!

