DevaSTating Divas! Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks, Fawn Weaver & More Named Honorary Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Attention, DevaSTating Divas! It’s time to throw up your ‘mids for the 2025 Honorary Members of your prestigious sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.!

Source: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. / Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

During day two (July 9) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s 57th National Convention, eight extraordinary women were proudly welcomed into the 2025 Honorary Member class of the historically Black Sorority, representing a dynamic range of fields, including politics, entertainment, business, education, athletics and advocacy. Among this year’s honorees are Grammy-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah, whisky connoisseur Fawn Weaver, and Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks, women who exemplify Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s commitment to excellence, service and social impact.

“This year’s class of Honorary Members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women across politics, entertainment, business, sports, and social impact,” said Delta International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes, in a press release published Wednesday. “From a trailblazing political strategist to an acclaimed actress and vocalist, a legendary Olympic athlete to a pioneering tech executive, these women embody excellence, service, and the unwavering pursuit of justice and equity. Their collective influence spans boardrooms, stages, and grassroots movements—each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta’s enduring mission.”

The Honorary Membership is the sorority’s highest honor, reserved for women who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and made lasting contributions to their fields and society. Each inductee’s work reflects the mission and values of Delta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: economic development, educational advancement, international awareness, physical and mental health, and political engagement.

These eight women represent the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.: Bold, visionary, and driven by purpose. Let’s meet them.

Meet the 2025 Honorary Members

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Queen Latifah (Dana Owens) – A trailblazer in music, film, and television, Queen Latifah has earned Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, and NAACP Image Awards. She broke new ground as the first female rapper to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and continues to champion representation across entertainment. Outside of music, Latifah has been a staunch advocate for health and housing. In March, the “U.N.I.T.Y” rapper was a key figure behind the Truth About Weight campaign, spreading awareness about the dangers of obesity and cardiovascular disease, according to USA Today.

The hip-hop legend was also a vital force behind the RISE Living project, an affordable housing community that she launched alongside a group of real estate investors in her hometown of Newark in 2024, NewsOne previously reported.

Donna Brazile – A legendary political strategist and New York Times bestselling author, Brazile broke barriers as the first Black woman to manage a U.S. presidential campaign, running the campaign for former Vice President Al Gore. She twice served as interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee and led the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute, according to her website. Currently, she continues her service on the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee.

Brazile is the author of the bestselling political memoir, Cooking with Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics (2004) and Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House (2017), a New York Times bestseller. She also co-authored For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics, which earned the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, Nonfiction. Her latest contribution appears in the upcoming anthology, Wake Up America: Black Women on the Future of Democracy.

The 65-year-old trailblazer has also extended her wisdom and knowledge to the classroom, serving as an adjunct professor in the Women and Gender Studies Department at Georgetown University and as an educator with the King Endowed Chair in Public Policy at Howard University. She has lectured at nearly 250 colleges and universities, teaching on informative topics like diversity, equity, and inclusion; women in leadership; and civility in American politics.

Danielle Brooks – The Oscar-nominated actress rose to fame with her breakout role on Orange Is the New Black, and earned critical acclaim for The Color Purple (2023).

A Juilliard graduate, Brooks is also a vocal advocate and co-founder of Black Women on Broadway. The initiative, founded in 2020, celebrates Black women in film and theater by providing mentorship and fellowship opportunities, giving them the tools to excel in the industry.

Fawn Weaver – As the founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, Inc., Weaver made history as one of the few Black women to build and lead a billion-dollar company, upon entering the spirits industry in 2017.

The business titan owns Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, which is produced out of a 323-acre distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., where they make batches of their flavorful bourbon for customers, as noted by MadameNoire. The brand has received over 450 awards, including the 2022 Best in Class Distiller Award and the 2022 Gold Medal Award from the Denver International Spirits Competition. Uncle Nearest is sold in every state throughout the nation and in 12 countries, too.

A best-selling author and entrepreneur, Weaver is also a prominent voice for inclusive business leadership. The business maven has made a commitment to invest in female founders and BIPOC liquor brands through her venture program in order to diversify ownership within the spirits industry.

Hit the flip to see more of this year’s honorees.