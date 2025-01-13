Entertainment

Devastating Deltas Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

BadDST Deltas In The Land: A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

Published on January 13, 2025

Happy Founders’ Day!

Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day asset

Source: IG: @attallah_xo

 

You know we had to salute the dynamic women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrating 112 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service as the devastating divas of the Divine Nine.

“This year we proudly celebrate 112 years of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated by honoring the resilient, impactful, steadfast, and empowering legacy of our sisterhood,” the sorority wrote on its Instagram page.

“For over a century, Delta Sigma Theta has stood as a beacon of hope, service, and leadership, in communities around the world. With this year’s theme, “Forward with Fortitude: Together, We R.I.S.E.”, we pause to reflect on the bold vision of our 22 illustrious Founders and the everlasting impact of our Sorority.”

Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization blossomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.

In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

For over a century, they’ve provided support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.

Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.

Today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and the Republic of Korea.

Notable members of the organization include Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin, Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mara Brock Akil, Andra Day, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandee Evans, K. Michelle, Ledisi, and many more committed to constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.

How are you celebrating the Deltas today? Tell us down below and peep the most devastating Deltas in the game on the flip.

