The Carters’ Corral: Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé Onstage For Barn-Burning Bash In The Big Peach

Beyoncé was joined onstage by her husband during her third night performing in Atlanta, putting previous Peach-state Cowboy Carter tour attendees into a frenzy.

Fans down South were treated with a surprise performance from Jay-Z on Sunday, July 13, as he joined Bey onstage for the second time during her Cowboy Carter Tour. The Brooklyn-born rapper took the stage to share a kiss with his other half before performing their 2003 collab, “Crazy in Love.”

The singer’s sold-out run in Atlanta has already made headlines due to the use of a new golden horse instead of a suspended car, which comes after technical malfunctions.

On Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, more surprises were in store as she treated fans to a guest appearance from her famous husband.

“Atlanta, thank you so much for being here tonight and welcome!” Beyoncé said to the crowd as she took the stage, per USA Today. “I want to say thank you to everyone who has been loyal to me for more than 25 years.”

Videos posted to social media showed just how ecstatic the crowd was when Jay came onstage, with that excitement growing during the pair’s performance of “Crazy in Love.” Other footage also shows Jay-Z performing his song “Public Service Announcement,” a first for this tour.

This isn’t the only time Hov has joined Beyoncé onstage during her historic Cowboy Carter run, first making an appearance during one of her shows in Paris. That appearance marked their first time taking the stage together since the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, back in 2018. For that performance, the couple also treated the crowd to a special version of 2013’s “Drunk in Love” remixed with “Partition,” before Jay ended his performance with his own rendition of “N****s in Paris.”

Tonight, Monday, July 14, Beyoncé is set to close out her four-show run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Her nine-city tour has made its way through the U.S. and Europe, with the grand finale set for July 26 in Las Vegas.