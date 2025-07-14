Celebrity

Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Hash Out Drama At #RHOAReunion Pt. 1

#RHOAReunion: Angela Oakley Releases ‘Receipts’ To Prove Athens-Affiliated Phaedra Parks Concocted Charles Oakley Cheating Claims

Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks' feud took center stage during Part 1 of the #RHOAReunion, and Andy Cohen even jumped in to get to the bottom of things.

Published on July 14, 2025

Angela Oakley and Phaedra Parks’ ongoing drama involving those Charles Oakley cheating claims was addressed head-on during part one of the #RHOAReunion. Not only that, but the newbie released a file folder of “receipts” to allege that the Athens-affiliated attorney concocted the scandal.

Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, Chris Oakley, cheating, Andy Cohen, allegations, reunion
Source: Paras Griffin

The episode, which aired July 13, wrapped up with a spicy twist as Andy turned the heat up on Angela, asking why she was so sure that Phaedra was the mastermind behind sending a man named Marcus—a supposed stranger—to stir the pot at Kelli Ferrell’s cooking event with cheating allegations about Charles Oakley.

“First and foremost, he told me it was Phaedra,” Angela explained, pointing out that Marcus’s aunt and Phaedra’s brother, were classmates in her hometown of Athens, Ga.

Baffled by Angela’s confidence, Andy replied, “This man who you’ve never met?” 

Phaedra jumped in quickly to defend herself and denied having anything to do with the drama. Still, Angela doubled down on her assuredness, accusing the RHOA alum of “lying.” She went on to pull out a giant file folder filled with receipts to prove her theory. The paperwork she obtained showed that Marcus’s aunt Kimberly was a high school friend of Phaedra’s older brother, but Andy, Phaedra, and the rest of the group were not convinced. 

“That’s just a coincidence,” said Phaedra.

Andy entered the chat with a valid question

From there, the drama only intensified. Angela shared that Marcus was hesitant at first to reveal where the cheating rumors came from. “He didn’t just willingly give me your name,” the 44-year-old told Phaedra, 55. “He actually tried to put it on Kelli.” 

Phaedra clapped back instantly, claiming she had “heard” that it was actually Angela who pressured Marcus into naming her as part of the alleged setup. However, Andy stepped in with a pretty valid question.

“If he tried to put it on the other women, then what makes you think he was telling the truth about [Phaedra]?” the Bravo host inquired. 

Angela stood her ground, doubling down on her claim and pointing to the connection between Phaedra’s brother and Marcus’s aunt as proof.

“Seriously, Andy?” she said, clearly exasperated.

Trying to get to the bottom of it once and for all, Andy turned to Phaedra and asked point-blank if she had any sort of issue with Angela. But the former peach-holder dismissed the idea yet again, insisting she held no malice toward the Bravo newcomer.

“Of course not. I just met her,” Phaedra said. “I don’t even know her.”

Still, Angela speculated that Phaedra’s real motive was trying to “secure her spot” on #RHOA—a claim Phaedra immediately and fiercely shut down. Porsha Williams jumped in as well, rolling her eyes at the idea and chiming in that Phaedra’s spot was “secure” and that she didn’t need to make up drama to stay relevant for fans. 

Hopefully, we’ll get more answers in the next installment of the reunion. The anticipation is only growing as The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 is set to air on July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Will you be watching?

