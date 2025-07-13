New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics

So that WAS Klay photobombing Meg’s bikini pics! Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are definitely dating, and the Mavericks star hard-launched their relationship with a coupled-up carousel of photos.

Source: Justin Casterline/TheStewartofNY / Getty

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed internet investigators spotted a familiar face in the background of Megan’s latest summer vacation post on Instagram. During her photoshoot, the mystery man settled into a lounge chair for a closer look at her sizzling snaps. And who could blame him? It’s hard to focus on anything else besides the super snatched perfection of Thee Stallion, but countless comments caught Klay Thompson in the cut and set social media ablaze.

Welp, once fans already put the baller on blast, Klay decided to really give us something to talk about. On Saturday, Klay took to Instagram with a photo dump of his vacation, which turned out to be a tropical baecation in the Bahamas with the Hot Girl Swim stunner herself. In one photo, Klay is kissing a woman with flowing curls so big that they almost blocked his 6’5″ face. Although the woman’s back is to the camera, we’d know that colossal cake-clapper from a mile away, especially in those curve-hugging cream pants.

Another photo features a close-up of Klay holding Megan’s meticulously manicured hand as he leads her down a path to what looks like a sandy beach. We don’t get any additional glimpses of what looks like a very romantic date night, but fans have seen enough to stan the new celebrity couple.

Several comments joked that although the 35-year-old star is a four-time champ, they weren’t familiar with his game until now. The second-generation NBA star’s past romantic roster is as stacked as his stats. Klay keeps a ring and a baddie on his hands! He previously dated actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González, and multi-hyphenate hottie Coco Jones.

Megan Thee Stallion most recently popped out with Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024. It seems like the Grammy winner quietly kept it pushing after his ex threw some shade, and a model accused him of dirty dog DM diving during the relationship. Now, the hotties are celebrating that their fave moved on to bigger things with the future Hall of Famer.

Basketball fans claimed this further confirms that Klay is all the way back in his bag. He already got a makeover, ditching his fluffy fro for a throwback to his low cut. Between the sea-sickening waves and the ultimate wobbledy-wobbling wonder on Klay’s arm, he’s seemingly in his prime to collect another championship ring like an infinity stone.

If anyone can bring even more heat to the upcoming NBA season, it’s the Hot Girl Coach herself, and we truly love to see it!