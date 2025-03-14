Matchmaker Ciara Congratulates Normani & DK Metcalf On Their Engagement: ‘This Was The Best News!’

NFL star DK Metcalf and Normani are engaged!

DK is having a huuuuge week. Following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to Pittsburgh Steelers, Metcalf had his introductory press conference on Thursday, March 13, where he revealed he’s engaged to the singer. The NFL star explained that he proposed in Houston while both families were in town for his sister’s spring break.

“Don’t know too many more words other than great,” Metcalf said about his life recently. “Found a new home here, found a new fiancée and everything’s just falling in line, just the way God planned for it to be.”

Though she was off-camera, DK pointed to Normani and told her to, “hold that rock up baby!” while flashing a huge smile.

While Metcalf seems more than happy to be joining the Steelers, his time with the Seahawks was the whole reason he met his now-fiancée. The couple began dating in 2022 after being introduced by R&B singer Ciara, who is married to DK’s former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

Of course, Ciara couldn’t have been more excited to see the couple she created take the next step in their relationship, posting about how over the moon she is about their engagement. The singer took to TikTok to congratulate the happy couple, insisting that both her and Russell knew from the moment they introduced Normani and Metcalf that they were meant for each other.

“@Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed y’all 3 years ago… love was truly in the air!” Ciara wrote in her caption, sharing a screenshot of the video call where the couple seemingly revealed their engagement to her and Wilson. “Now y’all gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! @DK Metcalf @Normani we love y’all so much!”

After Ciara leveled up from her baby daddy Future to a beautiful life with Russell Wilson, women have repeatedly asked for some help in finding their match–and for Normani, that’s exactly what she did!

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!