ICYM: All The Big Winners From The 2024 ESPYs Including Lamar Jackson, Nick Saban, Dawn Staley, JuJu Watkins & More

Here are all the big winners from the 2024 ESPY Awards including Dawn Staley, Nick Saban, Jaylen Brown, Lamar Jackson, and more.

On July 11 the 2024 ESPY Awards went down live from the Dolby Theatre In Hollywood California. Serena Williams held down the ESPYs hosting duties and made sure a good old time was had. With the Olympics gearing up several of our favorite athletes couldn’t make it but the stars were still in the building.

You can check out all the winners from the evening below.

All The Winners From the 2024 ESPYs

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

ESPYs Icon Award: Nick Saban

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

ESPYs Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Team: South Carolina Women’s Basketball