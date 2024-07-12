ICYM: All The Big Winners From The 2024 ESPYs Awards
ICYM: All The Big Winners From The 2024 ESPYs Including Lamar Jackson, Nick Saban, Dawn Staley, JuJu Watkins & More
Here are all the big winners from the 2024 ESPY Awards including Dawn Staley, Nick Saban, Jaylen Brown, Lamar Jackson, and more.
On July 11 the 2024 ESPY Awards went down live from the Dolby Theatre In Hollywood California. Serena Williams held down the ESPYs hosting duties and made sure a good old time was had. With the Olympics gearing up several of our favorite athletes couldn’t make it but the stars were still in the building.
You can check out all the winners from the evening below.
All The Winners From the 2024 ESPYs
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
ESPYs Icon Award: Nick Saban
Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Best WNBA Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
ESPYs Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley
Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community
Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Team: South Carolina Women’s Basketball
