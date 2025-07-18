Smitten Splash Brother: Klay Thompson Gushes Over ‘Special Person’ Megan Thee Stallion, Says He’s ‘Honored To Be By Her Side’

Klay Thompson isn’t hiding his feelings for Megan Thee Stallion, gushing over his girlfriend while standing by her side at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Dallas Mavericks star opened up about his admiration for Meg while attending the inaugural benefit gala the rapper named after her late parents. Just a few days after the couple revealed their relationship, Thompson showed his support for his girlfriend during their first red carpet appearance together.

When asked about how it felt to be attending the event with Megan, he told Us Weekly, “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world.” The baller continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Klay also said that he would have “loved” to meet Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, saying, “I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what—not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do.”

“She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need,” he concluded.

Body language expert and lip reader Nicola Hickling broke down some of the couple’s interactions to Page Six, saying the pair “both seem mindful of the press and each other, reading cues, adjusting tone, offering subtle support.”

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

In one clip from the carpet, Hickling claims Meg asked, “You okay, babe?” with the NBA star then reassuring her, “Everything’s alright, babe.” Hickling says that the baller further reassured Megan, “It’s alright, baby…I’m comfortable” before complimenting her, “You look beautiful.”

As seen in a video Page Six captured on the carpet, Thompson’s words seemed to make his girlfriend blush, as she briefly covered her face with her hands to let out some giggles.

Inside the event, Klay showed off a new watch, which one fan identified as a reported Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, reportedly valued at $300,000. It’s tough to pin down the exact watch Thompson is wearing or the exact price, but he was sure to shout out Meg for buying it for him.

In a clip from the event, Thompson checks the time, prompting the man behind the camera to compliment his watch. That’s all it took for Klay to give praise to his other half, saying, “Megan gifted me this…what a sweet lady!”