Archie Clay III’s Brain Love Brand Nearly Sells Out At Bloomingdale's

Haute Healing: Entreprenur Archie Clay III’s Brain Love Brand Brings Boldness To Bloomingdale’s, Purposeful Pieces Nearly Sell-Out Within Hours

Archie Clay III’s mission-driven brand had an in-store pop-up and reminded Atlanta that fashion can heal.

Published on July 20, 2025

Bloomingdale’s was bursting with boldness, brilliance, and a whole lot of heart as Brain Love made its official debut at ATL’s Lenox Square—moving both minds and merchandise by selling through 95 percent of its collection in just a few hours.

More than a fashion moment, Saturday’s event transformed into a vibrant cultural celebration featuring a crowd of creatives, changemakers, and community champions, with several proudly rocking Brain Love’s signature styles.

The luxe lifestyle line, anchored in the affirming mantra “Love You,” weaves self-worth, mental wellness, and cultural consciousness into every thread, and guests felt it deeply while enjoying 818 tequila sips and Butcher Box bites.

“This weekend reminded me of what’s possible when you lead with love, community, and purpose,” shared Brain Love founder and CEO Archie Clay III. “Selling through was special, but seeing people connect with the message? That’s the real magic.”

According to a press release, Brain Love was created to shake up the traditional fashion scene with soulful storytelling and authentic style.

The brand is boldly focused on impact over outfits, redefining what it means to dress with intention, and proving that healing can be haute.

Following the sold-out success, monthly in-store Brain Love experiences will keep the mission moving.

Kicking things off is The HeartSpace Series, a curated community collab spotlighting ATL artists, wellness warriors, and truth-telling tastemakers.

Per a press release, there also will be a 50-pair-only shoe drop with Marc Nolan for those who walk with purpose, and a special campaign with Historically Black Since highlighting self-love and storytelling.

Brain Love continues to rise with conviction, where mental clarity meets creative couture. With several partnerships under its belt, from AfroTech to Amazon, the movement is only gaining momentum.

Remaining pieces from the collection are available at www.brainlove.store and in-store at Atlanta’s Bloomingdale’s Lenox Square.

