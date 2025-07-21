Skai Jackson Shares Sweet Snaps Of 6-Month-Old Son Kasai Days After Ex Deondre ‘Yerkky Yerkky’ Burgin Was Arrested For Aggravated Robbery

Skai Jackson is focusing on her family, even amid her ex having trouble with the law, again.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

On Friday, July 18, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to share some absolutely adorable new pictures of her baby boy, Kasai. In celebration of her first child turning 6 months old, the actress uploaded a carousel of sweet snaps, giving anyone who sees them some serious baby fever!

In the flicks, baby Kasai is wearing some striped overalls, and in some of them, he sat on the couch next to a puppy. This marks the first time Jackson showed her little one’s full face, which caused people to flood the comments with their opinions on who the cutie looks like.

“Looking just like mommyyyyyy 😍,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Awww she finally let the world see him so adorable ❤️.”

This sweet display comes amid some drama for Kasai’s father. On Monday, July 14, Skai Jackson’s ex-boyfriend, Deondre Burgin, was arrested for aggravated robbery in an alleged carjacking with help from an FBI task force.

According to reports from PEOPLE, Burgin was taken into custody by officers from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and local police from Covington, Kentucky. The arrest happened outside of an Ulta Beauty in Newport, Kentucky, shortly after 7 p.m, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told the outlet, citing police reports.

The warrant for Burgin’s arrest–which was signed by a judge on June 30–was issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department in neighboring Ohio, Sanders. After waiving an extradition hearing on Tuesday, July 15, Burgin was extradited to Hamilton County and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, shortly after 11 a.m.

According to the report, Burgin and another suspect allegedly robbed the owner of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 and a semi-automatic 9-caliber Glock handgun in the parking lot of a Cincinnati apartment complex. Jackson’s ex is also accused of threatening the victim while carrying a handgun and pistol-whipping the victim.

The victim told police that the two suspects proceeded to take his keys and flee with their gun and the vehicle, per PEOPLE. The victim had multiple facial lacerations visible to police and was transferred to a local hospital.

Burgin’s arrest on July 14 was separate from his previous arrest for a warrant on April 17.