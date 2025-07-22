News

JSO officer placed on leave over William McNeil Jr arrest

William McNeil Jr: Jacksonville Sheriff Releases Body Cam Video Of Violent Arrest, Says Officer D. Bowers Placed On Leave

Published on July 22, 2025

William Anthony McNeil, Jr. was assaulted by a group of Jacksonville Police Department officers. We all saw it with our own two eyes. Sadly, that’s rarely enough for boys and belles in blue to be held to account for their actions. The viral video of McNeil being subjected to a broken car window and punches to the face that left him with a missing tooth are gaining more and more traction everyday on bigger and bigger platforms. According to ABCNews reporting, all that traction isn’t likely to lead to anyone behind bars.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has released the body camera footage of the February 19, 2025, incident along with an announcement that many, present company included, find unacceptable.

“These administrative reviews are ongoing, but the State Attorney’s Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law, even though the administrative review has yet to be completed,” Waters said.

Additionally, Waters publicly identified the officer who was seen throwing the first punches into McNeil’s face as D. Bowers saying, “Pending the outcome of this administrative review, Officer Bowers has been stripped of his law enforcement authority,”. It wasn’t clear whether or not other officers involved would be placed on leave.

In reaction to the video, not only are people outraged at the blatant, unnecessary physical attack, but also rejoicing about the potential payout that the city of Jacksonville will have to make when McNeil inevitably files a lawsuit against all parties involved. McNeil’s attorney Harry Daniels all but confirmed that inevitability.

“This officer broke his window and just punched him in his face. Mr. McNeil suffered very significant injury,” Daniels said.

“We are planning to do everything we can do to secure justice,” Daniels said when asked if the legal team plans to file a lawsuit. “We are seeking all options to ensure accountability.”

No amount of money will heal this brotha’s mental anguish, but two commas worth of dead presidents damn sure can’t hurt.

