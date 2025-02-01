Anansa Sims Drops More Receipts Of Alleged Matt Barnes Affairs
Anansa Sims Wants All The Smoke: Matt Barnes’ Furious Fiancée Drops Sneaky Link Receipts After LHHH’s Masika Kalysha Denies Affair
Love & Hip-Hop’s Masika Kalysha claims she’s not in Matt Barnes’ egregiously eight-deep roster of suspected side chicks, but his fiancée Anansa Sims still wants All The Smoke and clapped back with receipts.
Source: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer / GettyWelp, Anansa isn’t done letting the chopper sing after airing out her baller baby daddy’s alleged affairs and says she has proof to back up her claims. We should’ve known that the scorned stunner had more tea to spill after she exposed each of the eight other women by name.
Mind you, Anansa said this list of women is from 2025 alone and January just ended! Some of the accused women locked their Instagram accounts, while others deleted them completely.
Masika Kaylisha Responds To Anansa Sims Accusing Her Of Matt Barnes Affair
LHHH alum Masika Kaylisha spoke out after Anansa put her on blast and issued a statement to The Shade Room. She categorically denied the allegations. “I am absolutely in no way having an affair of any sort with Matt,” she stated.
One down and seven supposed secret swervers to go, right? WRONG!
Hopefully, Masika has an alibi because Anansa ran the receipts behind name-dropping the singer in her accusations.
Check out Anansa Sims dropping details about an alleged affair between Masika Kalysha and Matt Barnes after the flip!
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
- The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson With Stunning Shots—‘Forever’
Anansa Sims Puts Masika Kalysha On Blast With Alleged Matt Barnes Sneaky Link Receipts
Anansa Sims wasn’t playing when she put her fiancé Matt Barnes on blast. As BOSSIP previously reported, Matt’s fed-up fiancée accused him of cheating with eight different in the past month and exposed the women by name and dates. She initially went public with the accusations, posting a picture with Matt, captioned: “Why Matt?? 8 different women in January, with a broken heart emoji.
But the messy melee over Matt didn’t end there.
After Masika spoke out to deny the allegations, Anansa doubled down on the double dribbling details. The second-generation model already outlined that Fetty Wap’s ex allegedly flew out to Denver with Matt in mid-January.
Men lie, women lie, but what do the receipts say? Anansa dropped invoices from Uber rides and hotels. The real smoking gun was the flight itineraries in Matt and Masika’s names, seated side-by-side. Yikes!
To make matters worse, she also claimed the alleged affair with Masika went back as far as Summer of 2024 when Anansa was weeks away from giving birth to her second child with Matt. His on-again, off-again love welcomed their second son together Austin Matthew Barnes in September.
After decades of relationship drama, Matt and Anansa documented what should’ve been their happily ever after on The Barnes Bunch. The WeTV series’ blended family bliss featured their wedding planning after a Christmas day engagement in 2022. It’s unclear where the contentious couple goes from here after these shocking allegations.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
- The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
- The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson With Stunning Shots—‘Forever’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104