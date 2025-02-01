Anansa Sims Wants All The Smoke: Matt Barnes’ Furious Fiancée Drops Sneaky Link Receipts After LHHH’s Masika Kalysha Denies Affair

Love & Hip-Hop’s Masika Kalysha claims she’s not in Matt Barnes’ egregiously eight-deep roster of suspected side chicks, but his fiancée Anansa Sims still wants All The Smoke and clapped back with receipts.

Source: Amy Sussman/Matt Winkelmeyer / GettyWelp, Anansa isn’t done letting the chopper sing after airing out her baller baby daddy’s alleged affairs and says she has proof to back up her claims. We should’ve known that the scorned stunner had more tea to spill after she exposed each of the eight other women by name.

Mind you, Anansa said this list of women is from 2025 alone and January just ended! Some of the accused women locked their Instagram accounts, while others deleted them completely.

Masika Kaylisha Responds To Anansa Sims Accusing Her Of Matt Barnes Affair

LHHH alum Masika Kaylisha spoke out after Anansa put her on blast and issued a statement to The Shade Room. She categorically denied the allegations. “I am absolutely in no way having an affair of any sort with Matt,” she stated.

One down and seven supposed secret swervers to go, right? WRONG!

Hopefully, Masika has an alibi because Anansa ran the receipts behind name-dropping the singer in her accusations.

Check out Anansa Sims dropping details about an alleged affair between Masika Kalysha and Matt Barnes after the flip!