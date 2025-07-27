‘We Know You Hurt’: Rick Ross Drags 50 Cent Over Daphne Joy & Diddy Rumors

Rick Ross and 50 Cent seemed to have met their trolling match in one another, and their latest face-off is no different.

Source: Prince Williams/Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Their latest bad blood stems from 50’s usual antics of taking to Instagram to throw shade Ross’ way after the “Maybach Music” rapper posted himself spending some time aboard a yacht with a lady friend.

“Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! That’s not AI,” 50 captioned a since deleted post.

Social media sleuths quickly shut down the trolling by identifying the woman as realtor and content creator Jazzma Kendrick, who’s been spotted kicking it with Rozay from time to time. Still, that didn’t stop Ross from hopping online and hitting 50 where it hurts.

“You’re so infatuated with my lifestyle. You see me out on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman, and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. I mean, what are you insinuating here,” Ross said. “We know you may have been hurt. You a hurt hoe, but get over it, man. Enjoy your glass of fine bubbles, and move on in life. Be happy.”

His last dig was in reference to allegations that 50’s former girlfriend and the mother of his son—Daphne Joy—was one of many women linked to claims that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs took part in sex trafficking. It’s unclear why Ross brought her up because 50 has publicly taken shots at her himself since the claims about the Bad Boy head honcho first went public. The coparents have been less than cordial, with Joy even raising allegations of rape and abuse against 50 as previously reported by BOSSIP.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she said at the time. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 denied the claims and accused his ex of fabricating stories to impede his custody case for their son. The “In Da Club” rapper sued her for defamation and demanded $1 million in damages for what he referred to as “false and baseless accusations.” His lawsuit further claimed that Joy’s statements were a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son.”

Nonetheless, Ross advised 50 to lick his wounds elsewhere than in his business.