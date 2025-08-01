VP Speaks: Kamala Harris Talks Trump’s Bootlicking, Not Running For Governor & Biden On ‘The Late Show’

Source: CBS / CBS

Vice President Kamala Harris only had 107 days to try to become the President of the United States of America after her President, Joe Biden, withdrew as the Democratic candidate amid growing concern about his health and mental condition. Her new book, titled by that short window of time, 107 Days, details the behind-the-scenes of the shortest presidential campaign in American history.

From the moment she was essentially granted the opportunity to replace Biden in the race, VP Harris was the overwhelming underdog. Historically, it takes over a year of campaigning to gather enough nationwide support to win 270 electoral votes; the idea of accomplishing that goal in a little over 3 months was a very tall ask. Harris appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and described those 107 days as an “intense experience”.

The former Vice President also explained why she decided not to run for governor of her home state of California in a way that very clearly caught Colbert off-guard and damn near made him clutch his pearls. He asked if her reason for not running is because perhaps she was going to take another crack at becoming POTUS, to which Harris responded:

“No. I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken.” “I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be,” she said. “I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people and I don’t want it to be transactional where I’m asking for their vote.”

You could hear the audible gasp out of not only Colbert but the studio audience as well. A major part of Harris’s 2024 campaign was joy, and inherent in that joy was hope. Hope that voters would do the right thing a second time and keep Donald Trump and MAGA out of the most powerful seat at America’s table, and America fumbled the bag.

Later in the interview Colbert asked Harris what the most surprising part of the Trump Presidency 2.0 has been for her and she replied that she was genuinely surprised how easily politicians and government agencies have “capitulated” to all of the orange man’s worst whims.

“I believed that on some level, there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy, who just capitulated,” Hope is a funny thing. It can inspire us to become the very best versions of ourselves for the greater good of our communities, or it can create a false sense of what is versus what we want it to be. It appears, on some level, that the former Vice President got a rude awakening following the 2024 election. This is America.