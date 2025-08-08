Celebrity

Dabl Network Announces Back-To-School Marathon

‘Get Schooled’ Dabl Network Announces 24-Hour Marathon Of Back-To-School-Themed Episodes From Beloved Black Sitcoms

Sharpen your pencils and set your alarms — class is in session this Sunday with Dabl Get Schooled, an all-day back-to-school-themed marathon featuring classic episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, and more.

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For your nostalgic viewing pleasure

Dabl Network

Source: Dabl Network

Class is in session this weekend on Dabl Network with “Dabl Get Schooled,” a 24-hour marathon of back-to-school-themed episodes from some of TV’s most beloved Black sitcoms.

The event kicks off Sunday, August 10, at 6 a.m. ET/PT and runs all day with double airings, morning and evening, of each episode.

The binge-worthy lineup includes The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single, Everybody Hates Chris, Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister, Sister, The Parkers, One on One, The Game, Are We There Yet?, and Half & Half.

From awkward first days and college dorm drama to hilarious classroom moments, a press release reports that the schedule is packed with nostalgic laughs.

Full Schedule for Sunday, August 10 (ET/PT)

6am & 6pm – Half & Half “The Big Employee Benefits Episode”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Half & Half “The Big Pomp and Circumstance Episode”

7am & 7pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Traffic School Daze”

7:30am & 7:30pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “The After School Special”

8am & 8pm – Living Single “I Love This Game”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Living Single “School Daze”

9am & 9pm – Girlfriends “The Declaration of Lynndependence”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Girlfriends “Sex, Lies and Books”

10am & 10pm – Girlfriends “The Game”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Girlfriends “Stand and Deliver”

11am & 11pm – The Game “The Rules of the Game”

11:30am & 11:30pm – The Game “Baby B.S.”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Greek To Me”

1pm & 1am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates The Pilot”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Corleone”

2pm & 2am – Are We There Yet? “The Man and the Bragging Snafu Episode”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Are We There Yet? “The Parent Teacher Trap Episode”

3pm & 3am – One on One “School Dazed”

3:30pm & 3:30am – One on One “Daddy, I Don’t Need An Edumacation”

4pm & 4am – Moesha “Day One”

4:30pm & 4:30am – Moesha “A Terrible Thing Happened On My Tour Of College”

5pm & 5am – The Parkers “Grape Nuts”

5:30pm & 5:30am – The Parkers “Internship”

Dabl Network, available over the air in most U.S. markets through CBS Television Stations, celebrates classic sitcoms starring Black actors and comedians, including Girlfriends, Moesha, One on One, The Game, Half & Half, Sister, Sister and The Parkers.

Viewers can check local listings or visit DablTVNetwork.com to find out where to watch.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close