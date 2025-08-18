Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video–‘No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Mama Tina is always gonna support her babies, even if that means showing off a few dance moves that aren’t her greatest work.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The 71-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to post a throwback video, and fans cannot get over just how much the matriarch resembles her eldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Tina Knowles posted a clip of herself dancing to Bey’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix,” embracing her unconventional dance moves.

The video shows the author moving along to the lyrics that mention her directly: “I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater/And my mama was a savage, n****, got this s**t from Tina.” Then, as the famous line about having to jump to fit into a pair of jeans hits, Tina playfully drops into a squat and mimics jumping into a pair of jeans before smiling into the camera.

“Haaaaa!!!! Just came across this old video,” she wrote in her caption. “It’s funny! No they did not get the dancing skills from me! But that’s OK. I love to dance, even if I’m not the greatest dancer. ‘Ain’t no stopping me now I’m in the groove.’”

While it should come as no surprise that Beyoncé and Tina look a lot alike, this video in particular has fans shocked over just how much Bey favors the matriarch. Rocking honey blonde hair with bangs, Knowles’ look is similar to a hairstyle her daughter has worn many times in the past, making the comparisons even more prevalent.

“The way I thought this was Beyonce at first 😂,” one fan commented under the video. Another added, “Not me trying to figure out why @beyonce is dancing like this 😂😂😂😂. GO MS. TINA!!! Twins 👯‍♀️.”

One fan compared the look to a particular moment, writing: “The Bangs is giving Beyonce’s Loreal Commercials years ago💜.”

Fans also pointed out just how good the matriarch looks, praising the businesswoman for just how gracefully she’s aging.

“I’m starting to believe that being a good human makes ppl age more beautifully and you are a prime example!,” one fan commented. Another referenced the lyrics from the remix, writing, “They got A LOT from you, Ms. Tina. Thank you for your matriarchal magic ❤️❤️❤️.”

Come on, Mama Tina!