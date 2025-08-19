The Heroine We Need: Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Slept On House Floor After Refusing Escort, Fights Racist Republican Redistricting

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Republicans are carrying out everything outlined in Project 2025 despite their disingenuous efforts to convince voters that the blueprint for a government takeover wasn’t real. Hell, even some folks on the left weren’t confident that right-wing plan could be executed, but here we are living it every single day, and Donald Trump hasn’t even been in office for one year of his second term. Part of Project 2025 was the aggressive “redistricting”, aka gerrymandering, of key voting areas that would help ensure that Republicans win elections, and nothing helps them more than removing Black and brown people from the process.

Fortunately, politicians like Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier are hip to the game and aren’t going for the banana in the tailpipe. Earlier this month, Texas Democrats left the state to prevent Republicans from voting on their new biased congressional maps. As a result, on Monday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows placed legal restrictions on their ability to move freely once congressional members returned to the state. For a vote to be taken, a quorum, or a minimum number of members, must be present for legal proceedings. According to CNN reporting, Burrows announced that congresspeople would only be allowed to leave the House floor if a law enforcement officer escorted them.

“My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights,” said Collier. “I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts. My community is majority-minority, and they expect me to stand up for their representation. When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents — I won’t just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination.”

Rep. Collier wasn’t going to give her freedom away to a police officer, so she opted to stay in the House as opposed to her house.

The potential redistricting has dire consequences as it relates to future elections and the balance of power in America. In a separate report, CNN notes that if Republicans are able to redraw the congressional map, it would create five new seats in the House, conservative seats. That spells disaster for Democrats who took a political beating during the 2024 election, where they lost both the House and the Senate. At this time, there is no promising Democratic candidate for 2028. If the party loses the White House again and the Republicans seize control of the checks and balances via gerrymandering, there could potentially be several more years of conservative rule in America. MAGA doesn’t die with Donald Trump. The seeds have sprouted. As bad as it is now, it could get worse.

Don’t sleep. Stay woke.