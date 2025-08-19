Celebrity

K. Michelle Further Fuels #RHOA Rumors, Kenya Moore Was 'Right'

K. Michelle Further Fuels #RHOA Rumors With Porsha Williams & Kelli Ferrell Photo, Bravo Watchers Credit Kenya Moore For The Tea

K. Michelle might really be a new Real Housewife of Atlanta, and a certain #RHOA vet might've broke the news.

Published on August 19, 2025

A photo of K. Michelle with Porsha Williams and Kelli Ferrell has further fueled rumors that she’s snagging a #RHOA season 17 peach. Not only that, but some members of Team Twirl are crediting Kenya Moore for previously scooping the big news. “She never lies!” said a Bravo watcher.

Source: Jason Kempin/Paras Griffin

On Tuesday, X user @YoungRichSkinny shared a photo of K. Michelle posing with Porsha, Kelli, and The Dirty Tea’s owner, Rita Campos.

The group was at Campos’ Atlanta tea house, further fueling rumors that they could have filmed at the location.

As you can imagine, this ramped up speculation that K. Michelle will be one of the two new housewives featured next season, sparking discourse amongst fans.

Some people are here for K bringing her wit and clapbacks to Bravo…

and others are questioning the production’s casting.

Kenya Moore Credited With Breaking The K. Michelle Casting News

This is the second time, K. Michelle’s name has been attached to #RHOA rumors. As previously reported, Kenya Moore actually teased fans about the possibility of a Love & Hip Hop star joining the cast.

Kenya Moore
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Back in July, Kenya told Team Twirl that she’s not currently part of the season 17 cast and revealed that two new housewives are joining the franchise, alleging that both are familiar faces.

“One is a business person, a restaurant owner. The other one… you know how we say, it’s giving Love & Hip Hop, and she’s actually from Love & Hip Hop,” Kenya revealed, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation.

She clarified who the mystery woman is not, stating:

“It’s not Rasheeda. It’s not Claudia—Claudia’s not from Love & Hip Hop. Is Porsha coming back? Yes. Yandy is not part of it. No, it’s not Yandy. She’s actually a singer.”

“The cast is pretty much set,” Kenya concluded.

Following that, TheNeighborhoodTalk followed up and alleged that the two new housewives would be K. Michelle, and Slutty Vegan CEO, Pinky Cole.

Now some #RHOA fans are crediting Kenya with breaking the news.


What do YOU think about K. Michelle joining #RHOA? If she’s confirmed, will you watch season 17???

