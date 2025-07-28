RHOA Table Shaking Speculation: Kenya’s Out For Season 17, Rumors Run Rampant That Bravo’s Bringing K. Michelle & Pinky Cole To The Cast

After her dramatic #RHOA season 16 exit, Team Twirl hoped Kenya Moore would return, but she’s confirmed that she won’t be back for season 17. Not only that, but rumors are also circulating that a former Love & Hip Hop star and a renowned restaurateur are joining the cast.

Source: Prince Williams/Tibrina Hobson/ Drea Nicole Photography

As previously reported, Kenya Moore was sidelined from #RHOA season 16 after a heated clash with newcomer Brit Eady, during which she displayed explicit images in response to feeling threatened, claiming Eady had previously mentioned having a gun. Although many fans expected her to return after sitting out the rest of the season—and Moore even hinted at a comeback—she ultimately missed the reunion and apparently won’t be returning.

During a candid live chat with fans this weekend, Moore shook up Bravo watchers by announcing that she will not be back for season 17. Not only that, but she clapped back at Porsha Williams’ claim that she got information for the infamous Brit Eady photo scandal from fellow housewife Drew Sidora.

“Porsha said on her YouTube Live that a current housewife had given me the information— they did not,” Kenya said bluntly. “I called Porsha and I was, like, ‘Porsha, why are you saying that?’ She was, like, ‘No, you did. You told me you got it from Drew.’ I was like, first of all, I never told you that. I would never tell you that.”

Kenya explained that the claims were not only inaccurate but also baffling, adding,

“I told the world where I got the information from—it was from an investigation. I have never once in my life said I got the information from any person that is known on Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She described the phone call as surreal, saying she spent “a good 20 to 25 minutes” trying to convince Porsha that her claim was untrue. “The one thing you don’t have to remember is the truth. If you always tell the truth, you don’t have to remember lies. I never said it.”

While denying the drama, Kenya also dished on the future of #RHOA, sharing some exclusive season 17 tea. Though she confirmed she’s not currently part of the cast (“As of now, no. That could change. We have been in talks,” she teased), she revealed that two new housewives are joining the franchise—and both are familiar faces.

“One is a business person, a restaurant owner. The other one… you know how we say, it’s giving Love & Hip Hop, and she’s actually from Love & Hip Hop,” Kenya revealed, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation. She clarified who the mystery woman is not, stating: “It’s not Rasheeda. It’s not Claudia—Claudia’s not from Love & Hip Hop. Is Porsha coming back? Yes. Yandy is not part of it. No, it’s not Yandy. She’s actually a singer.” “The cast is pretty much set,” Kenya concluded.

K. Michelle & Pinky Cole Rumored To Join #RHOA Season 17 Cast

Social media is already buzzing with speculation about these potential new additions, and TheNeighborhoodTalk confirmed that the two reported new housewives are a famed Atlanta restaurateur and a former Love & Hip-Hop star who’s passionately pursuing her country music career.

“The ladies are K Michelle and Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole…allegedly (wink wink),” wrote TNT.

In Kenya’s IG live, she also said, “Oooh, somebody said, is it K. Michelle? That’s a good guess!” further teasing the rumor.

While these are still rumors, the prospect of two new personalities joining the dynamic cast is certainly stirring excitement among fans who are eager to see how the show will evolve without one of its most polarizing and popular figures.

People also have lotssss of opinions on the two ladies, and in particular on K. Michelle since #RHOA watchers have lamented against Love & Hip Hop stars joining the cast. Some people however, are championing K. Michelle, noting her growth over the years.

What do YOU think about these potential #RHOA new additions? Can you picture Pinky Cole and K. Michelle as housewives?

