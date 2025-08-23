Out The Group Chat, For Now: Judge Orders Halle Bailey & DDG To Stop Posting Halo On Social Media

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Halle Bailey and DDG won’t be posting any new content of their 19-month-old son, Halo, for the foreseeable future, thanks to a court order in their ongoing custody case.

The Little Mermaid star is still embroiled in a court battle with her ex-boyfriend DDG over their son. However, it seems that one major decision is that neither of them can share and “photographs, images and/or information” of Halo, nor can they allow anyone in their immediate circles to post him.

“For reasons discussed on the record, and with no objection from either party, the Court orders both parties to refrain from posting, uploading, or disseminating on the Internet or social media platforms, photographs, images, and/or information regarding the minor child or causing any other person to engage in such posting, uploading, or dissemination,” per the documents filed by the family division of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

It also seems that DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., and Bailey have reached an agreement for his visitation with Halo, which will all be monitored and dependent on “peaceful contact” with the “Braveface” singer, according to PEOPLE. He will be permitted to spend time with the young child every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am – 6 pm and every other Sunday between the same times.

“The professional monitor is to be advised and instructed that a primary purpose of the monitoring requirement is to ensure compliance with the Court’s orders regarding social media posting, dissemination of information, and the like as explained above in this order,” the documents explained.



These latest rulings come after a contentious summer between the former lovers turned coparents. In June, DDG requested an emergency hearing in an effort to ban Bailey from taking Halo to Italy while she shot a film in the country. The request took an ugly turn when he accused the Color Purple actress of domestic abuse and used her struggle with postpartum depression to allege that she posed an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.” The judge denied the streamer’s request and Halo had his Euro summer anyway. Ciao!

DDG‘s timing smelled fishy because a month prior, Bailey requested (and was awarded!) a restraining order against him after providing the court with evidence of physical abuse at the hands of her former partner. She also told the court that he often tells lies to his fans in order to incite online violence against her.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans,” Bailey wrote in her declaration at the time. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes ‘live’ ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses.”

We’ll miss seeing baby Halo’s adorable mug but hopefully this is the first step in both parties moving forward.