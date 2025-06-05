DDG's Mom Claims Halle Bailey Tracked Ex With Hidden AirTags
DDG’s Mom Claims Halle Bailey Tracked Her Son With Hidden AirTags, Says She Once Intervened To De-Escalate A Situation Between Them
DDG’s mother, Tonya Granberry, has come to her son’s defense, claiming Halle Bailey used AirTags to track her son during their relationship.
Court documents show that DDG submitted images proving Halle allegedly used multiple hidden AirTags to track his movements, according to reports from TheShadeRoom. In his mother’s declaration, Tonya reportedly identified four AirTags that were secretly placed in DDG’s car and home.
The first AirTag was allegedly discovered in June 2023 in DDG’s Maybach, with Tonya claiming it was uncovered after Bailey showed up uninvited to the movie theater while DDG was with a female friend. Granberry also claimed that The Little Mermaid star made threats to “f**k [DDG] up” and attempted to physically fight the woman he was out with.
Tonya alleged in her declaration that she intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
These new claims come as DDG has filed for a restraining order against Bailey, saying he is concerned for his and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Halo’s safety. He alleges that Bailey has exhibited troubling behavior, including taking his gun during a domestic altercation and sending alarming messages threatening self-harm. As a result of these claims, the YouTuber has requested that a third party supervise any future custody exchanges.
While DDG’s lawyer, Larry Bakman, backed up his client’s claims, Terry Levich Ross, an attorney for Bailey, said the rapper’s claims are “inaccurate,” according to Billboard. As DDG is trying to block his ex-girlfriend from bringing their child out of the country, a judge could issue a decision on her upcoming travel plans by the end of the week. A full hearing has been set for June 24 to explore their competing petitions.
DDG’s claims come after Halle accused him of physical and emotional abuse in court documents last month. In a restraining order filing, she cited an incident where he allegedly slammed her face into a steering wheel, chipping her tooth. At the time, Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from her and Halo.
When the allegations first surfaced, Tonya released a statement saying:
“I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies, and hatred toward mine. However, these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet too long.”
