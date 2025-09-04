Celebrity

Spellbinding Stunners Who Slayed At Disney World

The Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Breathtaking Belles Who Brought Main Princess Energy To Disney World

Don't sleep on these beauties!

Published on September 4, 2025

Source: IG: @skyaolanii

Gather around for a magical showcase of untold treasures with a sprinkle of pixie dust–that’s right, we’re going to Disney World where we’ve compiled a gallery of mirror mesmerizers, spellbinding stunners, and breathtaking belles who brought main princess energy to the famed theme parks.

Storm Reid x Walt Disney World

Source: Walt Disney World

One bright-eyed belle in particular was lovable actress Storm Reid who recently returned to her happy place for good vibes with friends and family while dining and delighting at some of the resort’s most mouth-watering culinary spots.

When she wasn’t enjoying savory and sweet treats like the classic Dole Whip, the A Wrinkle In Time star raced to the future on TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Magic Kingdom, vibed out on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and rocked and rolled on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Storm Reid x Walt Disney World

Source: Walt Disney World

After her latest visit, she listed some of her favorite dining spots, including Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ at Disney Springs (chicken) and Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (BBQ) but it was Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs (sushi and ribs) that won her heart.

Storm Reid x Walt Disney World

Source: Walt Disney World

“Morimoto (at Disney Springs) is my favorite. I’m a big sushi lover. Big Japanese food lover.

The spare ribs are probably the best. Not probably. I know (they) are the best spare ribs I’ve ever had because they’re crispy on the outside and the sauce was so good and then it was so tender, like, fall off the bone. You don’t even have to do anything. I really enjoyed that. I want some more. My mouth is watering.”

Attracting over 160,000 guests a day, Walt Disney World Resort reigns as the prime theme park destination, especially for friend groups who turned themed baddiecations into a viral trend on social media.

If you’re not at Disney repping your favorite character with your favorite people, are you really doing Disney right?

Which character would you rep at the parks? If you planned a friendcation, what would be on the itinerary? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of dreamy divas, spellbinding stunners who brought main princess energy to Disney Parks on the flip.

