Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to end Florida vaccine mandate
Florida Man: ‘Slavery’ Comparing Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Vows To End All State Vaccine Mandates, MAGA Morons Rejoice
The COVID-19 pandemic sent conservatives into a spiral against science and modern medicine that took such root in the psyche of America that it legitimately affected politics on the most granular level in elections all across the country. If you wanted to be a city council person, you likely had to answer someone’s question about whether or not you “believe” in vaccines. Unfortunately, that denial of medical science is still very pervasive in 2025.
According to NBC News, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced that he will be working to end all vaccine mandates in the state. All of them.
“All of them. All of them,” Ladapo said during a news conference as the crowd stood and erupted in applause. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.” He said the Florida Department of Health will work in partnership with the governor.
What the hell is he talking about, “drips with disdain and slavery”? If doctors have disdain for you, sir, they wouldn’t tell you about all the terrible and debilitating sicknesses that you can contract by not taking vaccines. Here’s the part that raised the eyebrow of a great many on the political left…
“Who am I as a government or anyone else, who am I as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body? Lapado said. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in [their] body? I don’t have that right.”
You mean like abortion? Yes, who does the government think they are to be allowed to control the bodies of others?
Lapado continued:
“You want to put whatever different vaccines in your body, God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision,” Ladapo said. “You don’t want to put whatever vaccines in your body, God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision. That’s how it should be.”
That’s maybe how it should be in a vacuum; however, we don’t live in a vacuum. We live among one another, and the Florida law that requires students at public schools to be vaccinated is for the safety of the millions of students, teachers, and staff. If you don’t want your kids vaccinated, homeschool them. But if you plan on living in society with everyone else, you have a responsibility to your fellow man.
This is why elections matter. The Trump administration 2.0 is going to turn America inside out, and we’ll all be worse off because of it.
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Case Closed Cardi Found Not Liable In $24 Million Assault And Battery Trial, Trolls Pregnancy Rumors With Open Shirt Celebration
- Life After Lockup: Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Made Her Grand Exit From Jail
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She's Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Christianly Confesses That 'Narcissim' Led Him To Father A Child Outside Of Marriage With Ex-Wife Gizelle Bryant