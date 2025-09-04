News

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to end Florida vaccine mandate

Florida Man: ‘Slavery’ Comparing Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Vows To End All State Vaccine Mandates, MAGA Morons Rejoice

Published on September 4, 2025

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a press...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The COVID-19 pandemic sent conservatives into a spiral against science and modern medicine that took such root in the psyche of America that it legitimately affected politics on the most granular level in elections all across the country. If you wanted to be a city council person, you likely had to answer someone’s question about whether or not you “believe” in vaccines. Unfortunately, that denial of medical science is still very pervasive in 2025.

According to NBC News, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced that he will be working to end all vaccine mandates in the state. All of them.

“All of them. All of them,” Ladapo said during a news conference as the crowd stood and erupted in applause. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.” He said the Florida Department of Health will work in partnership with the governor.

What the hell is he talking about, “drips with disdain and slavery”? If doctors have disdain for you, sir, they wouldn’t tell you about all the terrible and debilitating sicknesses that you can contract by not taking vaccines. Here’s the part that raised the eyebrow of a great many on the political left…

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, who am I as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body? Lapado said. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in [their] body? I don’t have that right.”

You mean like abortion? Yes, who does the government think they are to be allowed to control the bodies of others?

Lapado continued:

“You want to put whatever different vaccines in your body, God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision,” Ladapo said. “You don’t want to put whatever vaccines in your body, God bless you. I hope you make an informed decision. That’s how it should be.”

That’s maybe how it should be in a vacuum; however, we don’t live in a vacuum. We live among one another, and the Florida law that requires students at public schools to be vaccinated is for the safety of the millions of students, teachers, and staff. If you don’t want your kids vaccinated, homeschool them. But if you plan on living in society with everyone else, you have a responsibility to your fellow man.

This is why elections matter. The Trump administration 2.0 is going to turn America inside out, and we’ll all be worse off because of it.

