Blast From The Past: Taco Bell Launches Decades Y2K Menu Featuring Chili Cheese Burrito, Caramel Apple Empanada & More

The only thing Taco Bell loves more than providing the perfect late-night eats, is keeping fans on their toes with rotating menu items.

The beloved fast food chain is cashing in on nostalgia by bringing the 2000s back with the Decades Y2K Menu: five of its most iconic, fan-favorite items, all for $3 or less. The limited-edition menu features the Caramel Apple Empanada, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos, 7-Layer Burrito, Double Decker Taco, and Chili Cheese Burrito.

Taco Bell is also releasing three limited-edition Y2K Merch Capsules with weekly merch drops, including an Ed Hardy collaboration, plus, celebrating with a surprise throwback fan experience, and introducing the Crunchkin, an in-app taco-pet companion that rewards fans as they complete certain challenges.

The Crunchkin is Taco Bell’s first digital pet, inspired by the restaurant’s iconic menu items. The Crunchkin is a cute companion that you care for and feed but with a distinctly Taco Bell twist. As you play and participate, it grows, evolving with qualifying Decades Y2K Menu purchases – giving you access to exclusive in-app mini-games, bonus point challenges, and earning Taco Bell Rewards along the way. At the end of the journey, Taco Bell Rewards Members who fully evolve their Crunchkin unlock the opportunity to enter in a sweepstakes for a chance to win the limited-edition Taco Bell Y2K Merch Capsule, packed with Decades Y2K merch.

In addition to all of the wonderful things the 2000s gave us was the Crunchwrap Supreme, so to celebrate its 20th birthday, fans can grab the new $9* Discovery Luxe Box that features the Crunchwrap, a Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and more.

The brand even threw the Crunchwrap Supreme a 20th birthday party, featuring a sampling of new menu items, Y2K-themed drinks, and even a DJ set by Lil Jon. Influencers and food lovers alike were in attendance, including social media star VanillaMace and Dom Roberts of the Upstairs Neighbors podcast.

Today, September 9, fans have the opportunity to snag one of 500 Y2K-inspired digital watches before time runs out – the clock

starts ticking at 2PM PT.

Next Tuesday, 500 vintage-style Decades Y2K T-Shirts will be up for grabs at the same time.

Get the full rundown of Taco Bell’s newest menu items, available nationwide today, down below:

Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos: The legendary sequel to the original Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, this mouthwatering twist has sparked fan petitions for years – all demanding its return to the menu. The original taco shell is swapped for the crunchy, tangy Cool Ranch® Doritos® shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese – available for $2.49*.

Double Decker Taco: First introduced in 1995 with an epic return in 2006, the Double Decker Taco gained widespread popularity and is beloved by all. Fans have kept it alive through menu hacks and in-app voting. A comforting bean-filled soft tortilla wrapped around a crunchy taco shell and filled with savory seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese – available for $2.49*.

7-Layer Burrito: A vegetarian staple and customization icon, the 7-Layer Burrito has lived in fan memory as the gold standard of Taco Bell layering. It is a perfect harmony of refried beans, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes, and three-cheese blend wrapped inside a flour tortilla for $2.49*.

Chili Cheese Burrito: IYKYK. The Chili Cheese Burrito – a cult favorite and most passionately pursued menu item – sparked a fan-run Chili Cheese Burrito Tracker to hunt down locations that still serve it. It has hearty chili and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Now it’s back everywhere, and yours for $2.99*.

Caramel Apple Empanada: Since its debut in the early 2000s, the Caramel Apple Empanada has built a passionate fanbase pleading for its revival. The crispy golden crust filled with warm apple pieces and a creamy caramel filling is back from the vault for just $2.99*.